The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new symptoms to its list for coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The new symptoms include: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a loss of taste and smell. 

Fever, cough, and shortness of breath were the main symptoms the CDC advised the public to look for until now, but the additions could make a difference in who gets tested for coronavirus and who doesn’t, given the limited number of test kits available. 

The CDC warned though that the “emergency symptoms” to be alarmed about remain chest tightness or pressure and difficulty breathing. These could be coupled with mental confusion and/or bluish lips or face, which indicate reduced oxygen flow. If you are suffering from these symptoms, seek medical attention.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Digital Trends. We will update this story when we heard back.

The list was posted on the government agency’s website on April 18 with no public announcement. 

There is anecdotal evidence from survivors of the disease and medical workers to support many of the newly-added symptoms like loss of taste and smell, NPR reported

The World Health Organization’s symptom list differs from the CDC’s. The website states the most common symptoms are fever, dry cough, and fatigue. The global organization says body aches, nasal congestion, sore throat, and diarrhea are “usually mild and begin gradually.” 

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

