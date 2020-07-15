  1. News

Dozens of mayors want a green pandemic recovery

By

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, but some mayors are already planning for a future which they hope is a lot more “green and just.”

Mayors of Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Milan, Italy; Rotterdam, Netherlands; and dozens of other cities are pushing for a recovery that’s focused on limiting carbon emissions. Principles and goals guiding recoveries include improved public transit, creating green jobs, and increasing streets that are open to pedestrians and cyclists.

“New Orleans, like many cities, bears the dual burdens of climate crises and COVID-19,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement. Curbing the pandemic without also addressing climate change isn’t just a missed opportunity, the mayors argue; it would exacerbate the inequalities facing vulnerable populations.

The mayors are part of C40 Cities, a group of nearly 100 cities focused on combating climate change. One of the objectives in the agenda they released Wednesday is to transform existing infrastructure in ways that support the “15-minute cities” concept. Everything residents need would be accessible by short walks or bike rides. Some roads would be permanently closed to cars, so robust, zero-emission public transit is also a necessity in such cities.

The agenda says that “the only stimulus should be a green stimulus,” with money going to transit projects, renewable energy, and retrofitting buildings for great efficiency. That’s all easier said than done. Many U.S. transit agencies are currently looking for money from the federal government amid ridership declines.

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan recently announced 20 miles of residential streets that will be permanently closed to most traffic, according to the Seattle Times. It sounds like a lot, but advocacy groups want 130 miles of “Stay Healthy” streets.

The C40 mayors, who come from all over the world, say the initiative can’t rest on local measures alone. “As London and the rest of the world start to emerge from the COVID-19 lockdown, global collaboration between cities will be key to achieving a recovery that tackles climate change at a local and global level,” said London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan.

Editors' Recommendations

Harvard’s remote learning plans leave some students struggling

A student wearing a face mask

What’s in Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan?

biden takes aim at facebooks moderation policies podium getty

Tech giants back suit against Trump rule that may deport students

Georgia Tech AI

Global temperatures could reach the Paris Accords threshold soon

best drone photos melting ice

Los Angeles and San Diego schools to reopen in August with online-only classes

Child Using Smartphone

Should you delete TikTok? Only if you’re also going to delete Facebook

TikTok phone hero image

Comic-Con At Home: How to watch it and which panels to watch

Apple, Amazon, and Google accused of using Uighur forced labor in China

July’s best gaming deals, including how to get $10 off new Paper Mario

Skull and Bones to gain new life as a live service game

Here’s how to get Watch Dogs 2 on PC for free with Uplay

watch dogs 2 free uplay hackerspace

Apple asks retail staff to work remotely as pandemic rumbles on

apple-store-5th-ave

Watch NASA’s Mars 2020 ‘movie trailer’ with Perseverance as the star

Perseverance illustration

Google pledges not to use Fitbit data for ads to ward off EU antitrust probe

MythBusters host Grant Imahara dead at 49