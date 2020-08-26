  1. News

Elon Musk says we’re about to get a live look at the Neuralink brain-chip device

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally give more details about his brain interface company, Neuralink, on Friday, August 28. 

Musk announced in a tweet early Wednesday that there will be a live webcast of the latest working Neuralink device at 3 p.m. PT on Friday. 

Musk said that the webcast would showcase V2, which is the machine that would be used to insert the implants directly into the brain. He also said that the company is still far out from perfecting the Lasik-like process to insert the brain chip, but that they “could get pretty close in a few years.” 

Digital Trends reached out to Neuralink to find out more details about Friday’s webcast. We will update this story when we hear back.

Neuralink’s mission is to help treat brain disorders, preserve and enhance human brains, and eventually merge humans with artificial intelligence by inserting a chip into the human brain. According to Musk, those brave enough to willingly get a chip into their brains would go through a process similar to Lasik laser eye surgery. 

He has also previously confirmed that the chip would be able to control hormone levels, which would potentially help with anxiety relief, among other things. 

The company hasn’t said much about its official plans and progress since last summer, but in July, Musk said Neuralink’s brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly. 

While exciting in terms of technological progress, Neuralink’s brain chips have been compared to a real-life Black Mirror episode, and bring concerns regarding questionable ethics about privacy.

Editors' Recommendations

This tiny robot tank could one day help doctors explore your intestine

Endoculous

How to watch Rocket Lab’s first launch since July’s mission failure

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket

Neuroscience’s superstar explains how A.I. is weak, why we dream, and more

brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence

SpaceX performs Starship static fire test ahead of hop test

spacexs starship prototype completes static fire test july 2020

The best hurricane trackers for two severe storms now approaching Gulf Coast

best trackers for two severe storms now approaching gulf coast hurricane tracker

New leaks offer the best look at Google’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) phones

Google Pixel 5 render leak

Follow NASA’s Perseverance rover in real time as it heads toward Mars

Hubble captures the delicate edge of the enormous Cygnus Loop nebula

The new Polaroid goes digital with the Bluetooth-enabled Polaroid Hi-Print

2020 Republican National Convention Day 1: How to Watch

Zoom goes down just in time to kick off the workweek

zoom logo

TikTok sues Trump administration to block pending ban

tiktok logo next to trump

Fall Guys heads to mobile in China; datamine hints at Nintendo Switch version

Fall Guys Hit Parade

Cyberpunk 2077 will get free DLC, studio confirms

Lens teardown reveals how Canon made an affordable super-telephoto