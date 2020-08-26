Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally give more details about his brain interface company, Neuralink, on Friday, August 28.

Musk announced in a tweet early Wednesday that there will be a live webcast of the latest working Neuralink device at 3 p.m. PT on Friday.

Musk said that the webcast would showcase V2, which is the machine that would be used to insert the implants directly into the brain. He also said that the company is still far out from perfecting the Lasik-like process to insert the brain chip, but that they “could get pretty close in a few years.”

Digital Trends reached out to Neuralink to find out more details about Friday’s webcast. We will update this story when we hear back.

Neuralink’s mission is to help treat brain disorders, preserve and enhance human brains, and eventually merge humans with artificial intelligence by inserting a chip into the human brain. According to Musk, those brave enough to willingly get a chip into their brains would go through a process similar to Lasik laser eye surgery.

He has also previously confirmed that the chip would be able to control hormone levels, which would potentially help with anxiety relief, among other things.

The company hasn’t said much about its official plans and progress since last summer, but in July, Musk said Neuralink’s brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly.

While exciting in terms of technological progress, Neuralink’s brain chips have been compared to a real-life Black Mirror episode, and bring concerns regarding questionable ethics about privacy.

