  1. News

Elon Musk says Neuralink chip will let you stream music into your brain

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s brain interface company, Neuralink, wants to let you stream music directly into your brain.

Musk recently said that Neuralink’s brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly. Musk confirmed the feature on July 19 over an exchange with a Twitter user who asked: “If we implement Neuralink – can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature.” Musk replied with a simple, “yes.”

Musk has been dropping other hints about the technology that could be implemented in a Neuralink chip. He replied to another Twitter user that the Neuralink chip would be able to stop rapid firing in neural networks for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 

He has also confirmed that the chip would be able to control hormone levels, which would have the potential to help with anxiety relief, among other things. 

Musk’s ambitious goal for Neuralink is to help treat brain disorders, preserve and enhance human brains, and eventually merge humans with artificial intelligence. According to Musk, those brave enough to willingly get a chip into their brains would go through a process similar to Lasik laser eye surgery. 

The company hasn’t said much about its official plans and progress since last summer, but there will be a progress update on Friday, August 28, according to a July 9 tweet from Musk. 

Neuralink looks to be actively adding more brains to its operation, so to speak. Musk tweeted a call for people to apply to the company if they have “solved hard problems with phones/wearables (sealing, signal processing, inductive charging, power management, etc.).” 

