Digital Trends
News

In space, clothes can smell really bad. Russian firm seeks way to wash them

Clayton Moore
By

A pivotal scene in Ridley Scott’s 2015 movie The Martian, based on Andy Weir’s best-selling novel, comes (spoiler alert) when astronaut Mark Watney is finally rescued, Not surprisingly, given that water is kind of a rarity in space and the nearest dry cleaner is quite a ways away, the first comment he hears from his crewmates is, “There’s a little smell going over there, bud.” Now, an enterprising scientific initiative is working to solve, if not the viability of baths in space, at least the possibility of clean clothes for astronauts.

It turns out, Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation has been working on an innovative concept for astronauts to get clean clothes periodically without carrying a buttload of uniforms into space. The best estimates put a trip to Mars at seven to nine months, each way, so think about how much underwear you’d need to bring on that groundbreaking trip.

The announcement was a bit sparse. “The Energia Space Rocket Corporation has started developing a special space washing machine for future lunar expeditions and other interplanetary spaceships,” the company announced in an online video.

The company, also known as RSC Energia, has been involved in rocket activity with Russia since 1946. It claims to be the leading rocket-space enterprise in Russia, which, to be fair, is the only country that’s actively shipping astronauts back and forth to the International Space Station right now.

The most concrete clues to the Russian’s plans to make sure astronauts can get clean clothing is an entry in a corporate space technology journal that proposed treating outfits not with a water-driven spin cycle but with a complex chemical process driven by the carbon dioxide that all human beings naturally expel. The proposed device apparently involves turning that particular gas into a liquid under extremely high pressure.

The report, published in 2017, includes not only a description but diagrams of a washing machine that could potentially be used during moon missions, journeys to Mars, or even simply on the International Space Station (ISS), where every ounce of material makes a difference.

To give some context, for three crew members on the ISS, about 1,500 pounds of clothes have to be ferried up to the space station during the average year. The report notes that there’s a trade-off, though: “Onboard equipment for hygienic treatment could significantly lessen the stocks of personal hygiene products and items of clothing.”

NASA has wrestled with this challenge for years, funding research into ways to wash clothes without water, as well as smell-resistant outfits that can be worn longer, but there’s been no luck so far. The problem with clothing and gear  is so persistent that the agency canceled the first-ever two-women spacewalk this month because there was only one spacesuit on board that was the right size.

Don't Miss

What is Google Duplex? The smartest chatbot ever, explained
peugeot return to united states e 208
Cars

Vive la France: Peugeot shifts its American comeback plans into high gear

French automaker Peugeot will return to the United States after more than two decades away. Parent company Groupe PSA previously discussed a U.S. return for one of its brands, but would not confirm which one until now.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Cars

Baby Mercedes-Benz G-Class we’ve waited for years to see is around the corner

The long-awaited Mercedes-Benz GLB will make its debut as a prototype at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. The model will slot between the GLA and GLC, with a base price of about $35,000, and its design will borrow styling cues from the G-Class.
Posted By Ronan Glon
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

Verizon turns on its 5G networks in Chicago and Minneapolis a week early

Verizon has switched on its 5G network in select parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, giving customers in both of those cities amazing new download speeds -- if they have a 5G-compatible phone, that is.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best wireless routers tp link ac
Computing

Save 44 percent on the powerful TP-Link AC5400 router on Amazon

If you're seeking a deal on a router that can help you get the most out of your internet speeds, look no further. Amazon is running an offer where you can grab the TP-Link AC5400 wireless router for $168 off its usual price
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mit nasa airplane wing changes shape morphing 02 press
Emerging Tech

Check out this crazy shape-shifting airplane prototype from NASA and MIT

MIT and NASA are reinventing the airplane as we know it. Engineers from both institutions have developed a radically new type of airplane wing that's able to change shape during flight.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Android
Mobile

Android Q's second beta is now available — here's what's new

Android Pie recently rolled out, but it's already time to look ahead to Android Q, the next version of Google's mobile OS. We've seen a number of rumors and leaks come out about the operating system, and now it's available for beta testing.
Posted By Christian de Looper
new culture animal free cheese mozarella
Emerging Tech

Lab-grown food startup wants to make dairy mozzarella, no animals required

You've heard of lab-grown meat companies which produce meat without murder. But how about dairy cheese produced without the cow? That's what a new startup aims to create, starting with mozzarella.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Borderlands 3 Epic Games store pc exclusive
Gaming

Borderlands 3 will be an Epic Games store exclusive on PC

Borderlands 3 is releasing in 2019 and PC players will have to purchase it via the Epic Games store if they want it at launch. Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter to share his opinion on the exclusivity and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Home Theater

Netflix’s price hikes will take effect shortly for most subscribers

We've known for a while that Netflix intends to hike its prices across all three levels of its subscription streaming service, but now we know when that will happen for most customers.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Volvo S60, V60, XC60 Polestar Engineered
Cars

415-hp Polestar-engineered powertrains coming to 2020 Volvo V60 and XC60

The Polestar Engineered upgrade originally offered on the 2019 Volvo S60 sedan will be available on the V60 wagon and XC60 crossover for the 2020 model year. Changes to the T8 "Twin Engine" plug-in hybrid powertrain yield 415 horsepower.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
amazon smart power strip deals kasa wifi by tp link 02
Deals

Amazon drops price on smart power strips for Alexa and Google Home

Amazon has dropped prices on smart power strips that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Smart power strips cut clutter and cost less than multiple smart plugs in locations where there are several Alexa or Google Assistant devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apex Legends update version 1.1 bug account reset one progression
Gaming

Apex Legends version 1.1 bug resets player accounts to level 1

There's an Apex Legends version 1.1 update bug that is causing players accounts to be reset to level one. The Respawn Entertainment team is aware and servers are being taken down as a means to tackle the issue.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Volkswagen e-Golf autonomous prototype Hamburg
Cars

Volkswagen puts self-driving cars to the test on the streets of German city

Volkswagen is testing prototype self-driving cars in Hamburg. The automaker claims this is the first test of autonomous cars on the streets of a major German city. Five self-driving cars operate with human safety drivers on board.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Netflix iPad Press Photo
Computing

Microsoft’s Chromium Edge browser may support 4K Netflix streaming

Microsoft's upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser may provide support for 4K Netflix streaming. A Reddit user spotted this feature in the recently leaked preview version of the browser.
Posted By Anita George