Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NASA’s historic first all-female spacewalk outside the ISS slated for March 29

Kelly Hodgkins
By
nasa first all female spacewalk

NASA is about to make history on March 29 with the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Canadian Space Agency and NASA flight controller Kristen Facciol, who will be providing support on the ground, shared the exciting news on Twitter. Initially planned for last fall, this walk was delayed and somewhat fortuitously scheduled for Women’s History Month, which celebrates the contributions of women both in history and modern society.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch are suiting up for the female-only walk, a seven-hour extravehicular mission that will be broadcast on NASA TV. McClain boarded the ISS in December while Koch will arrive March 14 on the Roscosmos Soyuz spacecraft along with fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. It’s an exciting time of firsts for both women. This is the first ISS spacewalk for McClain and the first spaceflight for Koch.

The spacewalk isn’t the first tie that binds the two women. The pair, along with Hague, were selected as part of NASA’s astronaut class of 2013, which was the first class in NASA’s history to have an equal number of men and women. Beyond the ISS and this spacewalk, the members of this class could be among the first astronauts and women to travel to Mars.

Besides the McClain and Koch, several other prominent women are supporting this historic spacewalk. Jackie Kagey will serve as the lead EVA flight controller, while lead flight director Mary Lawrence and Kristen Facciol will provide support on the ground. Facciol shared her excitement about being part of this historic event in a recent tweet, “I just found out that I’ll be on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_Christina and I can not contain my excitement!!!!”

The March 29 mission may be the first female-only spacewalk, but this is not the first time a woman has participated in an extravehicular mission. In 1984, Cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya earned the distinction of being the first woman to walk in space in 1984 when she worked outside the Salyut 7 space station. Shortly after Savitskaya’s spacewalk, NASA astronaut Kathryn Dwyer Sullivan became the first American women to perform an extra-vehicular activity during Space Shuttle Challenger mission. Since that time, women have regularly worked alongside their male counterparts on spacewalks.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Goodyear's new Aero concept tire transforms into a propellor for flying cars
california uses blockchain and iot to manage groundwater use feature 5
Emerging Tech

Blockchain is overhyped, but it’s also perfect for California’s drought problem

With California’s aquifers overdrawn, the state is making a push to better regulate groundwater use, and a group of researchers have an intriguing solution, combining two exciting technologies: Blockchain and the internet of things.
Posted By Will Nicol
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers pax 3 vaporizer inhand5 800x534 c
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Smoking is out, and vaporization is in. We've put close to a dozen vaporizers through our testing process, and there's some clear winners. From flower to concentrates, these are the best performing models on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Monoprice Delta Pro review
Product Review

Monoprice built the only 3D printer we wouldn't mind in our living room

Monoprice’s Delta Pro 3D printer comes packed with just about every high-end feature you could ever want -- and even a few you probably didn’t know about. But it all comes at a price
Posted By Drew Prindle
Impossible Burger 2.0
Emerging Tech

Thanks to Motif, food startups don’t need a lab to make lab-grown meat and dairy

The Beyond Meat burger tastes a lot like real meat, but they had to spend a lot of money to get there. Motif Ingredients hopes to make that possible for companies large and small by becoming an ingredients supplier.
Posted By Ed Oswald
jibo feature
Emerging Tech

Jibo the social robot is about to become an expensive ornament

Jibo the social robot is about to become a lot less functional as the servers that power it will soon be switched off. The news comes just a few months after the company behind it folded.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
matterhackers pulse xe review 11
Product Review

This 3D printer has a gemstone in the nozzle, and prints damn near any material

3D printers can print an absolutely massive range of materials these days -- but not all printers can handle tough stuff like nylon and polycarbonate. For that, you’ll need something like the Matterhackers Pulse XE.
Posted By James Lynch
cortica renesas autonomous ai self learning vehicles perception mob
Cars

Could unsupervised A.I. enable autonomous cars to learn as they go?

Cortica embedded its "Autonomous A.I." solution on the Renesas system-on-chip (SoC) for self-driving cars. Autonomous A.I. uses "unsupervised learning" to enable vehicles to make predictions based on visual data.
Posted By Bruce Brown
neavio first headphones that charge your phone kickstarter
News

These are the first noise-canceling headphones that also charge your phone

Neavio's headphones are the first noise-canceling headphones that can also charge your phone. Forget to charge your smartphone? These headphones will provide that extra energy boost. If you back it up on Kickstarter you can get these cool…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
hiv vaccine therapy daily drugs color
Emerging Tech

For second time ever, a groundbreaking stem cell treatment has cured HIV

For the past decade, an American named Timothy Brown was the only person thought to have ever been cleared of the virus following an innovative cancer treatment procedure. Today, a study published in the journal Nature suggests that there…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
NASA asteroid
Emerging Tech

Bad news: Neutralizing doomsday asteroids is way harder than we thought

If reality ever follows Hollywood movies like Armageddon and a chunk of space debris comes hurling toward our planet, then we're in trouble. Evidence shows that asteroids are even tougher and harder to destroy than we previously thought.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
beresheet israeli craft posts selfie cam6 image from 37 600 km earth
Emerging Tech

Israel’s lunar lander just snapped a selfie on its way to the moon

Israel's tiny Beresheet spacecraft shared an image of itself floating far above the Earth. The first privately funded mission to the moon was launched by the Israeli nonprofit SpaceIL at the end of February.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
goodyear aero tire flying cars
Emerging Tech

Goodyear’s new Aero concept tire transforms into a propellor for flying cars

Goodyear's Aero tire might be the solution to building flying cars that can seamlessly transition from the ground to the air, adapt your car to road conditions, and alert the cars behind you if the roads are bad.
Posted By Ed Oswald
beyond meat beef raw bowl
Emerging Tech

Beyond Meat’s ground beef substitute to arrive in grocery stores this year

Beyond Meat says its ground beef substitute, Beyond Beef, will debut in stores by the end of the year. The plant-based food will have a quarter of the fat and a similar amount of protein as ground beef.
Posted By Ed Oswald