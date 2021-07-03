  1. News

Watch the European Space Agency test its Mars rover parachute

By

Despite what you might imagine, the trickiest part of sending a rover to Mars isn’t the journey through space — it’s slowing down and landing once you arrive there. Mars’s thin atmosphere makes slowing using a parachute difficult, which is why Mars missions are typically equipped with very large and high-tech parachutes to help rovers touch down gently on the red planet.

The European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos will be sending their ExoMars rover to Mars in 2022, and they recently performed a high-altitude test of the rover’s parachute. But there were problems during the test, with one of the two parachutes being damaged when the pilot chute detached. The team will be checking data and making adjustments in the hope of fixing the issue before the next test later this year.

The ExoMars parachute is deployed during high-altitude drop tests.
ExoMars parachute deployed during high-altitude drop tests. Vorticity

ESA performed two tests of the system over June 24 and 25, taking the parachute to an altitude of 29 km (18 miles) using a helium balloon and dropping it along with a dummy descent module which simulates the size and weight of the rover as it will land. The parachute has two stages: A 15-meter-wide first stage which opens while the vehicle is still traveling at supersonic speeds, and a 35-meter-wide second stage, which slows the vehicle further.

“We’re very happy to report that the first main parachute performed perfectly: We have a supersonic parachute design that can fly to Mars,” said Thierry Blancquaert, ExoMars program team leader.

Regarding the issue with the second parachute, Blancquaert went on to say, “The performance of the second main parachute was not perfect but much improved, thanks to the adjustments made to the bag and canopy. After a smooth extraction from the bag, we experienced an unexpected detachment of the pilot chute during final inflation. This likely means that the main parachute canopy suffered extra pressure in certain parts. This created a tear that was contained by a Kevlar reinforcement ring. Despite that, it fulfilled its expected deceleration and the descent module was recovered in good state.”

The team hopes to have this issue resolved ready for the next testing phase, which is scheduled to take place in October or November this year in Oregon.

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble woes continue as NASA prepares to switch to backup hardware

The Hubble Space Telescope is deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. Avoiding distortions of the atmosphere, Hubble has an unobstructed view peering to planets, stars and galaxies, some more than 13.4 billion light years away.

Mars helicopter Ingenuity is getting ready to try its fastest flight yet

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Left Mastcam-Z Camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. This image was acquired on Jun. 15, 2021 (Sol 114).

Perseverance rover is driving itself around Mars using auto-navigation system

NASA Perseverance rover

Qualcomm says it’s ready to compete with Apple’s M1 chips

A Snapdragon 7C processor held between fingers.

This SSD looks like a graphics card, and it comes with 32TB of storage

Gigabyte's Aorus Xtreme Gen4 32TB SSD on a white background.

Windows has a print vulnerability that hackers are actively using

best printers for small businesses brother hl l8360cdw laser printer 1

Twitter mulls ‘trusted friends’ feature for targeted tweets

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

Branson aiming to beat Bezos in billionaires’ race to space

branson aiming to beat bezos in billionaires race space richard

NASA’s skywatching tips for July feature Venus and the Milky Way

uy scuti everything to know about biggest star in the universe milky way 2

Everything we know about Diablo 4

Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith

This amazing desktop mod combines a PS5 and gaming PC into one system

PS5 and gaming PC into one system

These Acer gaming laptops just got more powerful with a simple firmware update

acer predator helios 300 2020 review 06

Windows 11 fixes the dreaded update process in one very important way

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle