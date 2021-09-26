  1. News

Researchers spot clouds in the atmosphere of big, puffy exoplanet WASP-127b

By

Researchers have made a rare detection of clouds in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, spotting puffs of unknown composition floating above the fluffy, puffy planet WASP-127b.

Planet WASP-127b was in the news in 2018 when researchers from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) discovered it was one of the least dense exoplanets ever found and was unlike anything in our solar system.

This is an artistic simulation of WASP 127b orbiting a star.
This is an artistic simulation of WASP 127b orbiting a star. Gabriel Pérez, SMM (IAC)

The planet is a great candidate for researching exoplanet atmospheres because it is so large and “fluffy.” It is 1.3 times larger than Jupiter, but just one-fifth of its mass. And because it orbits very close to its host star, a year there lasts just four days and its surface temperature rises up to 1100 degrees Celsius. That makes it a type of planet called a “hot Saturn.”

Now, researchers have used data from the Hubble Space Telescope along with a spectroscopy instrument — the Echelle SPectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations (ESPRESSO) at the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile — to identify clouds that are floating in the planet’s atmosphere. They also found sodium in the atmosphere, but at a lower altitude than was expected.

“We don’t yet know the composition of the clouds, except that they are not composed of water droplets like on Earth,” said lead author Romain Allart. “We are also puzzled about why the sodium is found in an unexpected place on this planet. Future studies will help us understand not only more about the atmospheric structure but about WASP-127b, which is proving to be a fascinating place.”

There are even more oddities to WASP-127b though. Not only does it orbit in the opposite direction to its star, but it also orbits in an unusual plane rather than the typical equatorial plane.

“Such alignment is unexpected for a hot Saturn in an old stellar system and might be caused by an unknown companion,” said Allart. “All these unique characteristics make WASP-127b a planet that will be very intensely studied in the future.”

The research is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Editors' Recommendations

The best refrigerators for 2021

Stainless steel refrigerator in kitchen.

See the moon’s Tycho Crater in stunning detail, captured from the ground

Partially processed view of the Tycho Crater at a resolution of nearly five meters by five meters and containing approximately 1.4 billion pixels, taken during a radar project by Green Bank Observatory, National Radio Astronomy Observatory, and Raytheon Intelligence & Space using the Green Bank Telescope and antennas in the Very Long Baseline Array. This image covers an area 200km by 175km, which is large enough to contain the 86km-diameter Tycho Crater.

These women are spending a week in bed to research the effects of spaceflight

Female volunteer in dry immersion study.

Below the Stone is one part Stardew Valley, one part roguelike

A miner dives down a well in Below the Stone.

Here’s what I want to see in the next Ring Video Doorbell

Ring video doorbell leader

Why are so few people actually using 5G in the U.S.? Here’s what the experts say

5G on the all new iPad mini.

Best cheap PS Plus deals for October 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Best Nintendo Switch game deals for October 2021

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

No, there’s no free UFC 266 live stream — you need to pay

how to watch ufc 266 online volkanovski vs ortega

Best Verizon new customer deals for September 2021

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Molten ring in space allows Hubble to peer 9 billion years into the past

The narrow galaxy elegantly curving around its spherical companion in this image is a fantastic example of a truly strange and very rare phenomenon. This image, taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, depicts GAL-CLUS-022058s, located in the southern hemisphere constellation of Fornax (The Furnace). GAL-CLUS-022058s is the largest and one of the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered in our Universe.

Buy the UFC 266 PPV now and SAVE $50 — but hurry!

ufc 226 ppv deal espn september 2021 266 price