  1. News

Hellishly hot planet orbits so close to its star that a year lasts a few days

Georgina Torbet
By

A group of astronomers from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad, India has discovered a scorching new exoplanet where a year lasts just a few days, according to the Indian Space Research Organization.

The team, led by Prof. Abhijit Chakraborty of PRL, spotted the planet orbiting a star that is around 1.5 times the mass of our sun and is located 725 light-years away.

An artist’s impression of a hot-Jupiter exoplanet.
An artist’s impression of a hot-Jupiter exoplanet. C. Carreau / ESA

“This discovery is made using PRL Advanced Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search (PARAS) optical fiber-fed spectrograph, the first of its kind in India, on the 1.2-meter Telescope of PRL at its Mt. Abu Observatory,” the Indian space agency ISRO writes. “These measurements were carried out between December 2020 and March 2021. Further follow-up measurements were also obtained from TCES spectrograph from Germany in April 2021, and also independent photometric observations from the PRL’s 43-centimeter telescope at Mt. Abu.”

The planet, called TOI 1789b or HD 82139b, is around 1.4 times the size of Jupiter, with around 70% of its mass. It also orbits its host star in just 3.2 days, meaning it is extremely close to the star — at a distance of just 0.05 times the distance between the Earth and the sun. That makes it a type of planet called a hot Jupiter.

As the planet is so close to the star, it experiences extremely high temperatures of up to 2000 K (3140 Fahrenheit or 1727 Celsius), which is hot enough to melt iron. The planet is also inflated, making it very low density, so it’s puffy and larger than Jupiter even though it has less mass.

Similar hot Jupiter planets have been discovered using other instruments like exoplanet NGTS-10b, discovered as part of the Next-Generation Transit Survey (NGTS), or the famous KELT-9b, the hottest exoplanet known with a surface temperature of up to 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit which was discovered using the Kilodegree Extremely Little Telescope.

Studying hot Jupiters can help astronomers understand how planetary systems form and evolve, as they are extreme outcomes and give rise to questions about how planets could have ended up so close to their stars. “The detection of such system enhances our understanding of various mechanisms responsible for inflation in hot Jupiters and the formation and evolution of planetary systems around evolving and aging stars,” the ISRO wrote.

The research is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

best black friday tv deals dt production

Curiosity investigates how to keep Mars explorers safe from radiation

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mars Hand Lens Imager, or MAHLI, to take this selfie at the “Quela” drilling location in the “Murray Buttes” area on lower Mount Sharp between Sept. 17 and 18, 2016.

Best Xbox accessories for the holidays

xbox gifts 2021 0ee27e47 026d 4ab3 a947 352bc041f4d0

Move over, Twitch: Facebook Gaming is steadily on the rise

A crowd gathers at a Facebook Gaming event.

Go on a ‘Grand Tour’ of the outer solar system with these Hubble images

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has completed its annual grand tour of the outer Solar System for 2021. This is the realm of the giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune — extending as far as 30 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. Unlike the rocky terrestrial planets like Earth and Mars that huddle close to the Sun’s warmth, these far-flung worlds are mostly composed of chilly gaseous soups of hydrogen, helium, ammonia, and methane around a packed, intensely hot, compact core. Note: The planets are not shown to scale in this image.

Best Dell XPS deals for November 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for November 2021

Fios TV Package

Rocket startup Astra makes it to orbit on 4th attempt

The fourth launch by rocket startup Astra on Saturday, November 20 succeeded in making it to orbit for the first time.

Why NASA is dropping three probes through Earth’s atmosphere today

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter pictured arriving at the International Space Station on Aug. 12, 2021. Cygnus will depart from the space station on Nov. 20, 2021.

Hubble engineers have a plan to get instruments running again following error

The Hubble Space Telescope is currently in safe mode once again after an instrument issue.

The best White Elephant gifts you can shop at Walmart for under $50

Swapping White Elephant gifts at holiday party.

You don’t want to miss these amazing Black Friday appliance deals at AJ Madison

Verona Prestige Series 4-Piece Appliance Set.

See Ingenuity hovering over the surface of Mars as captured by Perseverance

ingenuity flight perseverance footage ingenuity20211118 1060 1