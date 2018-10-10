Digital Trends
News

GE Appliances augments its new smart kitchen hub with Sidechef

Clayton Moore
By

Sidechef seems to be everywhere these days and now GE Appliances is going to make sure its smart kitchen consumers have access to its widely expanding features. The new partnership between the two companies was announced recently at the Smart Kitchen Summit in Seattle, where it was revealed that the Sidechef app would be a major feature on the company’s new GE Appliances “Powered by Sidechef” Kitchen Hub coming in 2019.

“Our partnership with Sidechef is one more way we are creating experiences for owners that are not only innovative, but also useful and memorable,” Shawn Stover, vice president of GE Appliances’ Smart Home Solutions Team, said in a statement. “Whether consumers want to save money, eat healthier, or impress family or friends, Sidechef has a recipe to match their needs. This integration is so smart that if a Sidechef recipe calls for preheating the oven, no manual operation is required — it will happen automatically.”

As we reported previously, the GE Appliances Kitchen Hub first debuted at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, where the 27-inch smart touchscreen that doubles as an oven hood got quite the attention for its voice and gesture-powered commands.

For DIY chefs at home, the Sidechef app enables a GE Appliances-enabled smart kitchen to take advantage of more than 5,000 recipes including meals planned by popular bloggers and renowned chefs as well as recipe search, meal planning, digital cookbook creation, and step-by-step guidance.

Simultaneously, the GE Appliances Kitchen Hub enables Wi-Fi connectivity, a live video feed, a camera that focuses on the stovetop for posting to social media, hands-free commands, and smart appliance control.

At the same event, GE Appliances also announced a new venture with smart-cooking system Hestan Cue to create induction cooktops and ranges for its Café appliance line. Using Hestan’s equipment and technology, the new ovens can automatically adjust cooking temperatures as consumers work through video-guided recipes. The cooktops also offer features like heating pans to an ideal temperature for common dishes such as omelets or scrambled eggs.

At CES in January, GE Appliances said the new Kitchen Hub would be available now but the device’s commercial launch has been pushed back to 2019. It’s expected to retail for around $600.

GE Appliances’ new market endeavors come during a somewhat turbulent time for the appliance manufacturer. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would create 400 new jobs in Kentucky as a direct result of a $200 million-plus investment in its laundry and dishwasher production facilities in Louisville.

Almost simultaneously, Haier Group, the parent company of GE Appliances, suspended plans to sell products made in the U.S. in China, citing the deepening trade war between the United States and China. Haier Group, which acquired the appliance manufacturer for more than $5 billion in 2016, had planned to start selling its kitchen products in China next month.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Instagram says its A.I. can track down bullying in photos

Instagram is turning to artificial intelligence to help it root out bullying on its platform. Following similar efforts to target bullying in comments, the company now has systems capable of detecting bullying in photos, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
projection onto sydney opera house causes a rumpus in australia
Emerging Tech

A projection onto Sydney Opera House causes huge rumpus in Australia

An idea to project an ad for a big-money horse race onto the iconic sails of Sydney Opera House recently sparked a fierce national debate in Australia. So what was all the fuss about?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Space tourism: Virgin Galactic ‘weeks’ away from first test flights in space

Virgin Galactic chairman Richard Branson said this week that the first commercial flight for its space tourism service should be coming "in months and not years." A seat on the spacecraft costs a wallet-melting $250,000.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model 3 crash test
Cars

After Tesla’s ‘best car’ boasts, the NHTSA stresses its scale only goes to five

Tesla published a long blog post to announce the Tesla Model 3 is the best car the NHTSA has ever tested. The agency clarified that, while the Model 3 aced its crash test, its rating system doesn't go above five stars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows Insiders get fix for October 2018 Update’s data delete bug

Microsoft has patched its October 2018 Update for Windows 10 to include a fix for the data deletion bug that hit a few users upon the initial rollout. Insiders will test it first before it's sent to the full Windows user base.
Posted By Jon Martindale
fortnite update 6 02 disco domination fortnitedisco
Gaming

Get funky and launch rockets at enemies in ‘Fortnite’ update 6.02

Epic Games has added a new limited-time Disco Domination mode to Fortnite. The mode sees two teams face off in a dance battle on the battle royale map. A new rocket launcher was also added.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat is using VR to let you step inside its new original shows

Tuning in to your favorite shows not enough? Snap Originals will allow viewers to set into a virtual set. The new exclusive shows debut today with three different shows. Snap Originals are vertical, short, and exclusive to the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
PlayStation 4
Gaming

PlayStation is finally letting you change your terrible username

Sony is finally giving PlayStation 4 players the ability to change their PSN usernames. The first change will be free, while subsequent ones will cost between $5 or $10, depending on if you have a PS Plus membership.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
insta360 one x news top
Photography

Bullet time on a budget: Insta360’s $400 One X camera is ready for action

Insta360 launched the Insta360 One X, a follow-up to the original One 360-degree camera. This time it shoots at a higher resolution and has a new design that doesn't see the camera attach directly to your phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
brainwavz blu 300 wireless earbuds
Home Theater

Brainwavz Blu 300 wireless earbuds deliver major water resistance at a low price

Brainwavz is known for its mid-range offering like the quad-driver B400 or the 3D-printed B200, but that's not all the company does, as proved by its latest product, the Blu 300 wireless earbuds.
Posted By Kris Wouk
3d printed paste make buildings tougher 181003162712 1 900x600
Emerging Tech

3D-printed paste could hold buildings together amid natural disasters

A 3D-printed cement paste could one day be used to make buildings more resilient to natural disasters. That's because, as crazy as it sounds, it actually gets tougher the more it cracks.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pet sematary trailer news
Movies & TV

New ‘Pet Sematary’ trailer resurrects Stephen King’s terrifying story

Stephen King's terrifying 1983 novel Pet Sematary heads back to the big screen in 2019, and now we have the first trailer for the film, which follows a young family that discovers a burial ground with the power of resurrection.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo sees improvements ahead as its self-driving fleet logs 10 million miles

Waymo's fleet of self-driving cars has crossed the 10 million-mile mark. The company isn't resting on its laurels; it has outlined the improvements it wants to make over the next 10 million miles.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

Testing company says benchmarks that favored Intel over AMD were a mistake

Benchmarking company Principle Technologies will be retesting the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Intel's latest ninth-generation chipset processors and will address earlier issues which skewed the benchmark results toward Intel.
Posted By Arif Bacchus