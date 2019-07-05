Digital Trends
News

Google denies working on touchscreen tech for Chinese fighter jets

Arun Budhathoki
By

Google denied that it helped China’s military build a new touchscreen tool for its J-20 fighter jets.

The tech giant said that it had no role in the military aspect of touchscreen research that could potentially give an advantage to Chinese fighter jets in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

A research paper seen by the Morning Post suggested that a lead scientist from Google actively participated in Beijing’s program on the new touchscreen tools. Shumin Zai, a member of Google’s A.I. team, worked on a research paper that could be used for touchscreen applications ranging from military uses to education and medicine.

“This paper addresses a very general research question in user experience design of how people interact with moving items on a touchscreen,” a Google spokesperson told the Morning Post on Thursday. “This paper is simply not about military applications.”

Google did not respond to Digital Trends’ request for comment.

The enhanced touchscreen applications are likely to be a game-changer for China’s J-20 fighter jets. As suggested by the research paper, the project focused on developing a new technology based on computer-to-human interaction. The emerging technology would essentially focus on deploying a “smart target-selection assistant” that will assist China’s pilots in selecting targets up to 50% faster and at the same time increase target accuracy by 80%. 

The new touchscreens are also far larger than those in American fighters. Chinese officials have said pilots could essentially use these touchscreens as an iPad, zooming in and out of pictures using their fingers.

The Chengdu J-20 fighter jet, also known as Weilong or “powerful dragon,” is the ideal candidate for enhanced touchscreens It’s one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets and can compete with the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor. The new touchscreen tool could help empower the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force in future air strikes.

Google came under fire from employees last year after it came to light that the tech giant was secretly building a censored version of Google Search for China.

Google’s attempts to expand in China came after it removed its longtime motto — “Don’t Be Evil” — from its corporate code of conduct in 2018.

Many of Google’s services are blocked by China’s Great Firewall, and the company has tried to appease China, hoping the Chinese government would give it a second chance at tapping into a market of more than a billion people.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
Up Next

The best ergonomic keyboards
SpaceX
News

The Pentagon wants to build an itsy-bitsy outpost in space

The U.S. military’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is asking for submissions for a small, free-flying Orbital Outpost that the Department of Defense will use in space. The outpost needs to be capable of space assembly, microgravity…
Posted By Allison Matyus
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on netflix neon genesis
Movies & TV

Here are the best shows on Netflix right now (July 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
How to take kids photos
Computing

A learning bias found in kids could help make A.I. technology better

Researchers at New York University think that a type of learning bias that is present in kids could help make A.I. better when it comes to learning tasks like understanding language.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
animal ai olympics challenge animalolympics getty 1
Emerging Tech

Animal-A.I. Olympics will test bots against the latest animal intelligence tests

The Animal-A.I. Olympics is a competition which aims to test top artificial intelligence agents by putting them through cognition tests designed for animals. Here's how you can enter.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon discounts third party seller items
Smart Home

Amazon can be held liable for third-party sales, court rules

A court ruling in Pennsylvania this week has the potential to expose Amazon to numerous lawsuits related to defective or counterfeit products sold by third-party sellers on its site.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the humble cassette player gets a modern day makeover sort of its ok 7 2
Mobile

The humble cassette player gets a modern-day makeover, sort of

If you've been wondering what it was like to live in the 80s, or want to experience for yourself the joys of owning a portable cassette player, then this modern-day effort from Ninm Lab may be of interest.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 1999
News

How Jeff Bezos and Amazon took over the world in 25 years

Amazon celebrates its 25th anniversary Friday. When Jeff Bezos and his first Amazon staff began selling books from his garage, they started an enterprise that is now the world's most valuable public company.
Posted By Bruce Brown
harley davidson small bikes for china displacement rendering 338 cc 1
Cars

In depth: Why Harley-Davidson is building small bikes for China but not the U.S.

Harley-Davidson's announcement that it will sell a small displacement motorcycle in China but not the U.S. is no surprise. The iconic American motorcycle company is following a game plan laid out in April 2017.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amd announces radeon rx 5700 navi gpu
Computing

Could a few bucks off make AMD's new GPUs a better buy than Nvidia's best?

The upcoming RX 5700 graphics cards from AMD are just around the corner but we may have one more tidbit of news about them before the final benchmark results are in: They may get a price cut to better compete with Nvidia Super.
Posted By Jon Martindale
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 2
Cars

Lexus jumps back into the convertible segment with a topless LC

The LC Convertible concept Lexus introduced at the 2019 Detroit auto Show is about to spawn a production car. The LC Convertible keeps the coupe's futuristic design while gaining a power-retractable top.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 bmw x7 pickup truck concept is perfect for hauling p90357107 highres the 07
Cars

BMW trainees built the luxury pickup truck of your dreams

BMW vowed never to release a pickup, but it made an exception to build a one-off concept truck based on the X7. The design study was developed and manufactured by BMW trainees, and it was designed to carry an F 850 GS motorcycle.
Posted By Ronan Glon
BMW i8 hydrogen fuel-cell prototype
Cars

BMW may finally be ready to sell hydrogen fuel cell cars to the public

BMW will reportedly launch a hydrogen fuel cell version of its X5 SUV in the early 2020s. The X5 will test the waters for a higher-volume BMW fuel cell car, co-developed with Toyota.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein