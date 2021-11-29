How to watch NASA’s spacewalk at the ISS on Tuesday

NASA is gearing up for another spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS), the ninth such activity involving its astronauts this year.

Recent space station arrivals Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron will exit the ISS on Tuesday, November 30, to carry out work on a faulty antenna system.

The two astronauts will work together to replace a malfunctioning S-band antenna system with a spare one that’s already fixed to the station’s truss structure, NASA said in a message posted on Sunday, explaining that the space station “transmits low-rate voice and data with flight controllers on the ground over the S-band of radio frequencies.” It added that although the issue is having limited impact on the station’s operations, now is the best time to replace it.

Tuesday’s extracurricular activity — as spacewalks are officially known — will be the fifth for Marshburn, whose previous walks took place in 2013 and 2009. This is Barron’s debut space mission so she’ll be venturing outside the station for the first time.

The most recent ISS spacewalk took place in September 2021 and was conducted by European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Akihiko Hoshide of Japan’s space agency.

How to watch

NASA will provide live coverage of the spacewalk via the video player embedded at the top to this page. The same coverage will also be livestreamed on NASA’s website.

NASA’s broadcast will start at 5:30 a.m. ET (2:30 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, November 30, with Marshburn and Barron exiting the station’s Quest airlock at about 7:10 a.m. ET (4:10 a.m. PT).

The spacewalk is likely to take around six-and-a-half hours, so you can dip in at any point throughout Tuesday morning to find out what’s going on.

The livestream will include video from multiple cameras, including from devices fixed to the astronauts’ helmets. You’ll also be able to hear a live audio feed featuring communications between the astronauts and Mission Control. A running commentary offering information on what the astronauts are doing will also be part of the livestream.

