HP pledged to use its 3D printing teams to make much-needed hospital supplies to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The tech company has set up a dedicated website for healthcare workers to find a 3D printing partner to create much-needed medical supplies, equipment, or devices. Designs include field respirators, face shields, hands-free door openers, mask adjusters, and more.

More than 1,000 of these 3D printable parts have already been distributed, with HP working with production partners to continue fulfilling orders, according to the statement.

“HP and our digital manufacturing partners are working non-stop in the battle against this unprecedented virus,” said Enrique Lores, President, and CEO at HP Inc., in a statement. “We are collaborating across borders and industries to identify the parts most in need, validate the designs, and begin 3D printing them.”

Medical facilities or workers can also download free 3D printable design files or request support to develop a specific design on the HP website. Designers or engineers who want to contribute can also use HP’s site to submit their own design concepts or ideas.

Other companies are lending a hand to produce medical supplies amid nationwide shortages. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles swapped making cars for face masks. The company plans to produce around a million of the masks per month, beginning in the coming weeks.

Ford announced this week it would work with 3M and GE Healthcare to produce respirators and ventilators.

Tesla is also reportedly planning to build ventilators for American medical facilities, with similar initiatives recently launched by General Motors and gaming hardware company Razer, among others.

The World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic earlier this month. As of Wednesday, March 25, there are more than 438,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and over 19,600 confirmed deaths, according to an online dashboard that tracks global cases.

