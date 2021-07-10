  1. News

Cross your fingers that NASA can fix Hubble by switching to backup hardware

By
The NASA Hubble Space Telescope orbiting a planet.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the great achievements in modern science, with a career of over 30 years that has included taking measurements that revolutionized how cosmologists think about the expansion of the universe — not to mention producing some of the most breathtaking images of space ever seen. But the hardware in Hubble is getting on in years, as much of it was designed and built in the 1980s. There have been various upgrades and fixes made over the decades, but some recent problems with the telescope’s hardware are proving hard to fix.

The problems began almost one month ago when the computer which controls Hubble’s scientific instruments stopped responding. In order to protect themselves, the instruments switched into safe mode and are no longer collecting data.

The Hubble team performed a series of troubleshooting steps following the error and eventually determined that the problem was located in a piece of hardware called the Science Instrument Command and Data Handling (SI C&DH) unit, which formats and sends commands and data to the science instruments.

To fix the problem, the engineers have decided that they need to switch over to backup hardware. In case an error such as this should occur, most of the hardware on Hubble has a secondary, backup version which can be used instead. But it isn’t a simple procedure to switch from the current hardware to the backup, as switching over requires turning off other pieces of hardware as well.

Having spent this week running tests and simulations of the switch to the backup hardware, the Hubble team has now completed its testing and is ready to make the switch to the backup hardware next week.

In the latest update on the telescope, posted on Friday, June 9, NASA says it is getting ready to switch over to backup hardware. “NASA continued preparations to switch to backup hardware to correct the payload computer problem on Hubble,” the official Hubble Twitter account wrote. “Analysis of test results, updates to procedures and contingency plans, and work on other operations items continued today.”

If all goes well, Hubble could be back up and running by next week. We’ll keep you updated on its progress.

Editors' Recommendations

What is lidar technology, and what can it do?

Optimus Ride using lidar.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED

How to Preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED.

6 annoying things that smart speakers do and how to fix them

homepod mini comparison homepod google home amazon dot 2

Hubble captures a star cluster in hues of red, white, and blue

An image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts the open star cluster NGC 330, which lies around 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud. The cluster – which is in the constellation Tucana (the Toucan) – contains a multitude of stars, many of which are scattered across this striking image.

Tiny, fast-spinning white dwarf is the most massive ever discovered

The white dwarf ZTF J1901+1458 is about 2,670 miles across, while the moon is 2,174 miles across. The white dwarf is depicted above the Moon in this artistic representation; in reality, the white dwarf lies 130 light-years away in the constellation of Aquila

What’s up with the methane on Mars? Curiosity is finding out

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took this selfie at a location nicknamed "Mary Anning" after a 19th century English paleontologist. Curiosity snagged three samples of drilled rock at this site on its way out of the Glen Torridon region, which scientists believe preserves an ancient habitable environment.

How to watch the SpaceX Cargo Dragon depart from the Space Station this week

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship is pictured approaching the International Space Station June 5, 2021, carrying over 7,300 pounds of new science, supplies and solar arrays to replenish the Expedition 65 crew.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg makes waves with offbeat Fourth of July Instagram video

Mark Zuckerberg surfing.

Driver ticketed for bolting apparent Starlink dish to car’s hood

A satellite dish bolted to a car's hood.

Mars Ingenuity helicopter completes its most challenging flight yet

Mars helicopter

A new robot is heading to the International Space Station

a new robot is heading to the international space station european robotic arm iss

Watch these astronauts score firsts on China’s new space station

A Chinese astronaut on a spacewalk in July 2021.

New Nintendo Switch model features an OLED screen, releases October 8

Nintendo Switch OLED model