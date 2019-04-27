Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Hubble data shows the universe is expanding faster than previously thought

Georgina Torbet
By
hubble constant universe expansion lha 120 n11 in the large magellanic cloud
The Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, visible in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NASA, ESA. Acknowledgement: Josh Lake

Scientists have long known that our universe is expanding, but new data from the Hubble Space Telescope show that this expansion is taking place much faster than previously believed. By tracking the movement of stars in a nearby galaxy, astronomers have calculated that the universe is expanding 9% faster than expected.

The expansion of the universe is described in a number called, appropriately enough, the Hubble constant. The previous value for the Hubble constant was 67.4 kilometers (42 miles) per second per megaparsec, based on observation of the early universe. But with the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990, this estimate was called into question. Using Hubble telescope data, it appeared that the Hubble constant was considerably more than this estimate.

“The Hubble tension between the early and late Universe may be the most exciting development in cosmology in decades,” lead researcher Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University said in a statement. “This mismatch has been growing and has now reached a point that is really impossible to dismiss as a fluke. This disparity could not plausibly occur by chance.”

To test this discrepancy, a new method was used to observe stars in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), our neighboring galaxy. The observations focused on the amount of light given out by stars called Cepheid variables. These stars are brighter at some times and dimmer at others, and from this information astronomers were able to work out the distance to the LMC. It is now calculated to be 162,000 light-years away from Earth.

This means that the new estimate for the Hubble constant is 74.03 kilometers (46 miles) per second per megaparsec. A parsec is a measure of distance equal to 3.3 light-years, so a megaparsec is 3.3 million light-years. The Hubble constant means a galaxy will appear to be moving 46 miles per second faster for every one megaparsec further away from us it is.

“This is not just two experiments disagreeing,” Riess explained in the statement. “We are measuring something fundamentally different. One is a measurement of how fast the universe is expanding today, as we see it. The other is a prediction based on the physics of the early universe and on measurements of how fast it ought to be expanding. If these values don’t agree, there becomes a very strong likelihood that we’re missing something in the cosmological model that connects the two eras.”

The findings are published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
google stadia is the future of gaming and thats bad news for earth view from dallesport wa
Gaming

Google’s Stadia is the future of gaming, and that’s bad news for our planet

Google’s upcoming Stadia cloud gaming service, and its competitors, are ready to change the way gamers play, but in doing so they may kick off a new wave of data center growth – with unfortunate consequences for the environment.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
hawaiian botanists drone discovers a plant thought to be extinct hawaii botany
Emerging Tech

Hawaiian botanists’ drone discovers a plant thought to be lost forever

In what may well be a world first, botanists in Hawaii recently used a drone to find a species of plant that scientists believed was extinct. The plant was located on a sheer cliff face nearly 20 years after its last sighting.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
alphabet wing faa us delivery screen shot 2019 04 23 at 17 19 32
Emerging Tech

Alphabet’s Wing drones now have FAA approval to deliver packages in the U.S.

Alphabet Wing has become the first company to receive Air Carrier Certification from the FAA. This means that it can begin commercial deliveries from local businesses to homes in the U.S.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china us pacemaker gathers energy hearts image1 2
Emerging Tech

A battery-free pacemaker harvests and stores energy from heartbeats

Researchers in China and the United States have developed a new battery-free pacemaker which gathers its required electricity from the energy of heartbeats. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the laundroid is a laundry folding robot
Smart Home

The startup behind the world’s first laundry robot has folded

When the Laundroid was first announced almost three years ago, then shown off at last year's CES, it was met with a fair bit of both intrigue and derision. But now Seven Dreamers, the company behind it, says the company is out of money.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Taxi
Emerging Tech

Japanese taxis will use facial recognition to target you with ads as you ride

A Japanese startup is trying to reinvent in-taxi advertising by using facial recognition technology to identify the key characteristics of riders and then presenting them with appropriate ads.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Shadow Robot Company Robotic Arm
Emerging Tech

The holy grail of robotics: Inside the quest to build a mechanical human hand

Building an ultra-accurate robot hand has long been the Holy Grail for robotics experts. With its Dexterous Hand project, the U.K.-based Shadow Robot Company may have pulled it off.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
harvard snake robot moves faster
Emerging Tech

Harvard looks to the natural world to make its snake robots even faster

Researchers from Harvard have found a way to make its snake robots faster. The secret? Using a Japanese paper craft called kirigami to better grip the ground, just like a real snake's skin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
civic pay vending machine sxsw activation150
Emerging Tech

Age-verification tech could usher in vending machines for beer and weed

Ever dreamed of being able to get an ice-cold beer from a vending machine? One of the problems with this idea is how customers prove that they're of drinking age. One startup has the answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 117 screen shot 2019 04 25 at 11 28 53 am
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking A.I. can synthesize speech based on a person’s brain activity

Researchers from The University of California, San Francisco have developed a way to use artificial intelligence to turn brain signals into spoken words. It could one day be used to help people who are unable to speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fords self braking shopping cart offers crash free supermarket trips ford trolley
Cars

Ford’s self-braking shopping cart offers crash-free supermarket trips

Ford has created a self-braking shopping cart designed to stop kids from smashing into things when they take off with one in the supermarket. Now we just need to persuade someone at the automaker to commercialize it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
china images far side moon change4 4
Emerging Tech

China’s Chang’e 4 lunar mission: See Yutu on the far side of the moon

China's Chang'e 4 lander has been observing the far side of the moon. Now the Chinese space agency has shared images captured using the panoramic camera on the Yutu 2 rover as it explores near the landing site.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
jaxa ryugu crater impact 20190425 01 1
Emerging Tech

See the crater blasted into an asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has been investigating asteroid Ryugu with their spacecraft Hayabusa2, shooting at it to collect gravel. Now Hayabusa2 has returned closer to see what impact the shot had on the asteroid's terrain.
Posted By Georgina Torbet