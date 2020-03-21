  1. Emerging Tech

See massive stars being born in a corner of the Tarantula Nebula

By

Even with things looking bleak here on Earth right now, there’s always time to appreciate the wonders of the wider universe. The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of a region of massive star formation called LHA 120-N 150, sitting on the outskirts of the Tarantula Nebula.

The nebula is located over 160,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small dwarf galaxy which is a satellite to our Milky Way galaxy. It is the largest known stellar nursery, according to the Hubble scientists, and is an active region of dust and gas which coalesces under gravitational pressure to form new stars.

This image shows a region of space called LHA 120-N150.
This image shows a region of space called LHA 120-N150. It is a substructure of the gigantic Tarantula Nebula. The latter is the largest known stellar nursery in the local Universe. The nebula is situated more than 160 000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a neighboring dwarf irregular galaxy that orbits the Milky Way. ESA/Hubble, NASA, I. Stephens

“Astronomers have studied LHA 120-N 150 to learn more about the environment in which massive stars form,” Hubble scientists wrote in a blog post. “Theoretical models of the formation of massive stars suggest that they should form within clusters of stars, but observations indicate that up to 10% of them also formed in isolation. The giant Tarantula Nebula with its numerous substructures is the perfect laboratory in which to resolve this puzzle as in it massive stars can be found both as members of clusters and in isolation.”

The study of massive stars is challenging, however, because while stars are in the process of formation they look a lot like a dense clump of dust. One way to study dusty regions is to use telescopes that operate on different wavelengths other than visible light.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, for example, which retired and ended its scientific observations earlier this year, observed its targets in the infrared wavelength. This allowed it to “peer through” clouds of dust and see underlying structures. One of the telescopes final targets was the Tarantula Nebula, which it had first imaged in 2004. The final image shows the nebula is its full glory, including an area of massive star formation called a starburst region.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA suspends work on the James Webb Space Telescope

Artist's conception of the James Webb Space Telescope

Curiosity rover snaps a selfie of Mars’ rocky Greenheugh Pediment

A cropped closeup of the Curiosity rover's selfie.

NASA asks for the public’s help to design a robot for digging on the moon

A close-up view of the bucket drums on Regolith Advanced Surface Systems Operations Robot (RASSOR) in the regolith bin inside Swamp Works at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 5, 2019.

NASA’s Perseverance rover almost ready for its trip to Mars

NASA's Mars 2020 rover, now called Perseverance, undergoes processing at a payload servicing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 14, 2020.

Skillshare unlocks thousands of courses for students at home amid coronavirus

college student job scam offer

Learn a new language while you’re stuck at home with Rosetta Stone, now $100 off

lifetime rosetta stone membership deal free trial

3D-printed ventilator valves help out Italian hospital rocked by coronavirus

NASA ramps up remote working measures to tackle coronavirus

SpaceX and NASA still set for historic May mission despite coronavirus

Tesla, other carmakers could repurpose factories to build ventilators

Because 2020’s not crazy enough, a robot mouth is singing A.I. prayers in Paris

The Prayer

Startup creates $135 coronavirus test you can take at home

everywell creates at home coronavirus test amid shortages medical testing lifestyle 2

MIT’s coronavirus-tracking app could be a game-changer — if it goes viral

man checking phone with mask on

Brain-stimulating implant can turn down Parkinson’s symptoms as required

NASA suspends work on Space Launch System and Orion, may delay moon mission