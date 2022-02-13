  1. News

Hubble spots a rare pair of highly active galaxies

Georgina Torbet
By

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a pair of interacting galaxies, collectively known as Arp 282. The bottom galaxy, NGC 169, is a type of highly active galaxy known as a Seyfert galaxy. Many similarly active galaxies are hard to observe because they give off so much radiation, but Seyfert galaxies give off energy at wavelengths other than those observed by instruments like those on Hubble. That means the galaxy can be clearly observed, even though it’s extremely active.

The other galaxy in the image, IC 1559, located toward the top of the image, is also a very active type. The two galaxies are so close together that they are interacting, with material moving between the two in streams of matter.

Arp 282, an interacting galaxy pair composed of the Seyfert galaxy NGC 169 (bottom) and the galaxy IC 1559 (top).
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope feels incredibly three-dimensional for a piece of deep-space imagery. The image shows Arp 282, an interacting galaxy pair composed of the Seyfert galaxy NGC 169 (bottom) and the galaxy IC 1559 (top). ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Dalcanton, Dark Energy Survey, Department of Energy (DOE), Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory/NoirLab/National Science Foundation/Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS); Acknowledgment: J. Schmidt

It’s rare to see two energetic galaxies interacting so clearly. “Interestingly, both galaxies have monumentally energetic cores known as active galactic nuclei (AGN), although that is difficult to tell from this image, which is fortunate,” the Hubble scientists write. “If the image revealed the full emission of both AGNs, their brilliance would obscure the beautifully detailed tidal interactions we see in this image.

“Tidal forces occur when an object’s gravity causes another object to distort or stretch. The direction of tidal forces is away from the lower-mass object and toward the higher-mass object. When two galaxies tidally interact, gas, dust, and even entire star systems can move toward one galaxy and away from the other. The image reveals this process in action as delicate streams of matter visibly link the two galaxies.”

Editors' Recommendations

Frontpoint vs. SimpliSafe: Which is best for you?

SimpliSafe Hearth home security system

Otherworldly Mars image shows ripples sculpted by dust devils

mars dust devils tgo detail

Don’t use a free VPN — you’ll be putting your data at risk

A close up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

Timex’s cool Space Invaders watch is dripping with nostalgia

Timex X Space Invaders T80.

How to watch a Russian cargo ship deliver supplies to the ISS tomorrow

Russia's ISS Progress 75 cargo craft, seen departing from the International Space Station April 27, 2021 after undocking from the Zvezda service module's aft port, where it stayed for just over a year. The trash-filled spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere above the South Pacific for a fiery but safe demise a day later.

You can still pre-order the Galaxy S22 with launch day delivery

Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.

Hints of a planet in the habitable zone of a dead star

exoplanet habitable zone dead star white dwarf planetary debris

For classic RPGs, what’s old is new in 2022

Chrono Cross' main characters sail on a boat.

This one upgrade would make all our homes even smarter

Amazon Echo Show 10 on a nightstand.

Watch UFC 271 Online: Live Stream Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

watch ufc 271 live stream online ftf israel adesanya robert whittaker

UFC PPV: How much will UFC 271 cost and is there a discount?

how to watch ufc fight night 174 online live stream robert whittaker

Interview: How Kimi became the perfect pandemic thriller

Zoe Kravitz works at a computer in a scene from Kimi.

How to customize an Echo Home screen

Amazon Echo Show 15 on countertop.