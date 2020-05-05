You can now buy the Impossible Burger at Kroger’s

Impossible Foods will now sell its plant-based burger in nearly 3,000 grocery stores, thanks to the addition of 1,700 Kroger’s locations all over the U.S.

The latest move is part of the company’s biggest expansion. Kroger’s affiliates include: Baker’s, City Market, Copps, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, King Soopers, Kroger, Kariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith’s. The products can also be ordered online through Kroger’s.

Impossible Foods’ CEO Dennis Woodside said in a press release: “The launch of Impossible Burger at Kroger grocery stores nationwide signals our intention to make Impossible Burger available everywhere America shops — at brick-and-mortar retailers and their increasingly popular online ordering and delivery services.”

This is in addition to the vegan meat producer’s announcement from a few weeks ago that its products would be available in select locations of Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Gelson’s Markets, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Wegmans, and Fairway stores concentrated in California, Nevada, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and New York.

The so-called raw burger “meat,” which first hit stores in September 2019, will be available in 12-ounce packages similar to ground beef. With a price tag of $8.99 to $9.99 depending on location, it is more expensive than its traditional counterpart.

That hasn’t stopped Impossible from aggressively expanding, even during the coronavirus outbreak, which it had planned to do before the pandemic hit.

For consumers trying the product for the first time, Impossible is releasing a cookbook titled Impossible: The Cookbook: How to Save Our Planet, One Delicious Meal at a Time, which not only features a myriad of recipes in which the faux meat can be used, but also famous chefs like May Chow, Traci Des Jardins, and Michael Symon.

Impossible Foods is also offering a vegan pork product, which Digital Trends got to try at CES 2020.

