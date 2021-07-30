  1. News

ISS scare as new module’s thrusters suddenly fire up

By

A serious incident occurred at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday when a newly docked module suddenly fired up its thrusters, pushing the orbiting laboratory out of orientation.

Ground teams managed to regain control of the ISS, and NASA is currently reporting its condition as “stable.” It added that during the extraordinary event, “the crew was never in any danger.”

The Nauka Multipurpose Logistics Module (MLM) — the Russian module at the center of the drama — docked with the space station at 9:29 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29. Russian cosmonauts aboard the space station then carried out routine procedures to check for any leaks between Nauka and the service module.

Three hours after docking, at 12:45 pm, “the flight control team noticed the unplanned firing of MLM thrusters that caused the station to move out of orientation [by 45 degrees],” NASA said in a report on the incident, adding, “Ground teams have regained attitude control and the motion of the space station is stable.”

To put the ISS back in its correct orientation, controllers fired the thrusters of another ISS module, according to Russian news agency RIA.

As Mission Control and the seven-person ISS crew continue to investigate the issue, NASA announced that the planned launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the space station on Friday will now be delayed. A new date for launch is expected in the coming hours.

Nauka

The new Nauka module will function as a science facility for experiments, a docking port for connect incoming spacecraft, and an additional airlock used by crew members before and after spacewalks. It also brought with it a new robotic arm that will be fixed to the exterior of the space station and used to assist spacewalks, move payloads, and conduct inspections.

When Nauka arrived on Thursday morning, and before there were any signs of trouble, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough welcomed the new addition to the space station, saying that “everyone had worked hard to ensure this module arrived safely today.”

Congrats to our Russian friends and colleagues! @Space_Station grew today as we welcomed &#39;Nauka&#39; aboard. This Multi-purpose Laboratory Module will provide a new science facility, docking port, &amp; spacewalk airlock. All have worked hard to ensure this module arrived safely today. pic.twitter.com/TY9KvNZ5ou

&mdash; Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) July 29, 2021

But just a few hours later, the situation changed drastically when Nauka’s engines unexpectedly fired up.

NASA and its Russian partner Roscosmos are still investigating the issue, but for now at least it seems the situation is under control.

This certainly isn’t the first tricky incident that the ISS crew and ground controllers have had to deal with. Just last year, for example, the station had to dodge some potentially dangerous space debris that was heading its way.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Boeing launch its 2nd Starliner test flight on Friday

A graphic rendering of the Boeing Starliner orbiting Earth.

Check out Pirs’ fiery end after 20 years at the space station

Russia's Pirs module departing the International Space Station after 20 years.

Why is NASA sending slime mold to the space station?

International Space Station

An ‘arm made for walking’ is about to arrive at the space station

a new robot is heading to the international space station european robotic arm iss

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has now flown a mile across Mars

Mars helicopter

FPV drone video tracks swimming race before ending with a splash

fpv drone video tracks swimming race and ends with a splash

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy wins major NASA contract for Jupiter moon mission

An illustration showing the Europa Clipper spacecraft.

Watch this young Paul McCartney deepfake turn into Beck

Paul McCartney

TCL’s 8K 6-Series mini-LED TVs are shockingly affordable

A TCL 8K 6-Series TV showing THX's Certified Game Mode.

World of Warcraft development paused amid Activision-Blizzard harassment lawsuit

A party attacks a red dragon in World of Warcraft.

LG’s new earbuds have a cool feature that improves call quality

Woman wearing :G Tone Free FP8 True Wireless Earbuds.

How to watch the Intel Accelerated event today and what to expect

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

SiriusXM’s new VIP plan covers two cars and lots of concerts

A car infotainment system displaying the SiriusXM logo.