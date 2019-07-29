News

LAPD: Personal data of thousands of officers nabbed in breach

Trevor Mogg
By

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating a case where it is the victim.

Personal data belonging to about 2,500 LAPD officers, trainees, and recruits, along with some 17,500 police officer applicants, has been nabbed by a hacker, local news outlet NBCLA reported on Monday.

The data was held on servers managed by the city’s personnel department.

Ted Ross, general manager of Los Angeles’ Information Technology Agency, said it was contacted by an individual in recent days who claimed to have downloaded the personal information. The perpetrator also presented a sample of the data to back up their claim.

Stolen data

The kind of data stolen by the hacker hasn’t been officially disclosed, but multiple news reports said that an email from the city informing those affected revealed that it included names, dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers, and the email addresses and passwords used by those who applied for a police job.

Home addresses and phone numbers were not believed to have been obtained by the hacker.

The email urged those affected to take precautionary measures such as keeping an eye on their personal financial accounts, and to obtain copies of their credit reports. They were also advised to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

“Data security is paramount”

“The Los Angeles Police Department is working with our city partners to better understand the extent and impact of this data breach,” the LAPD said in a statement. “Data security is paramount at the Los Angeles Police Department and we are committed to protecting the privacy of anyone who is associated with our agency.”

It added that it is also “taking steps to ensure the department’s data is protected from any further intrusions.”

An investigation is currently underway to try to learn more about how the hack happened, and to determine precisely how much data was taken.

Cities and law enforcement agencies are an increasingly common target for hackers, with protest, disruption, and financial gain among the myriad of motivations for the attacks.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), for example, has in recent days been hit by a ransomware attack that prompted it to suspend the operation of its computer systems across three local police departments in a bid to contain the infection.

Research published last year suggested hackers are shifting from data thefts to ransomware, a form of attack that prevents a computer or network from being used until money is paid to the hackers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
chevrolet corvette c8 convertible and c8r race car confirmed in new video teaser screenshot
Cars

Convertible, race car versions of 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray coming this fall

A new Chevrolet Corvette convertible and race car are on the way. These variants of the mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray will be unveiled this fall, Chevy confirmed with a short teaser video.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nissan rogue hybrid discontinued for 2020 model year 2019
Cars

Nissan Rogue Hybrid discontinued amid slow sales, but rival models remain

The Nissan Rogue Hybrid seemed like a good idea when it was introduced for the 2017 model year, but the hybrid version of the popular Nissan Rogue crossover is about to be discontinued.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Slack is down
News

Slack is back up after being down worldwide. Here’s the latest on the outage

Popular work-chat program Slack went down on Monday morning -- just in time for the start of the work week. The company said that the outage began just before 8 a.m. PT. Service was restored about an hour later
Posted By Mathew Katz
fortnite mech teased season 10 fortnitemech
Gaming

Fortnite: Battle Royale could be getting some big mechs for season 10

Epic Games has teased what appears to be a mech vehicle coming to Fortnite on August 1 for the start of Season 10. It's not the only addition being teased, as an old location could be coming back.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Pixel 4
Mobile

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Everything we know

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Google teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
bang and olufsen transforming oled beovision harmony tv 2018 03 wood 3 edit
Home Theater

Bang & Olufsen’s 77-inch Beovision Harmony TV dominates a room, tucks itself away

Bang & Olufsen unveiled its latest combination of art and tech in the new Beovision Harmony OLED TV. With a 77-inch LG C9 OLED display, the automated system transforms from a piece of home decor into a powerful cinematic experience.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
amazon strategy board game sale best deals bossmonster2featured
Gaming

Amazon’s massive strategy board game sale ends today. Here are the best deals

Amazon is currently offering big savings on some of the biggest strategy-style board games around, including Ultimate Werewolf Deluxe Edition. The deal is only good for one day, so make haste.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the 2020 Democratic primary debate
News

How and where to watch the second Democratic 2020 primary debate

CNN will air the second Democratic primary debate on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 20 candidates set to take the stage over two nights. You can watch the whole thing for free online starting at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30.
Posted By Mathew Katz
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

What does Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger mean for you? We asked the experts

T-Mobile's $26-billion merger with Sprint will bring consumers 5G quicker in more places, particularly rural America, according to proponents. Detractors worry one less carrier means higher prices and less choice. What should you expect?
Posted By Corey Gaskin
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 7
Cars

2020 Porsche Carrera will be the cornerstone of the new 911 family

Porsche revealed the standard variant of the 911 that the rest of the range will be built on. Offered as a coupe and a convertible, the 911 Carrera gets tech features from the Panamera and a flat-six engine turbocharged to 379 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
windows 10 october update
Computing

The next Windows Update will bring bug fixes aplenty. Here's all the latest info

The next major 2019 update to Windows 10, codenamed 19H2, is set to be released sometime this fall. While it will not bring a major overhaul to Windows, there are still a few changes coming. Here's everything we currently know.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hawkeye release date news cast trailer jeremy renner
Movies & TV

Hawkeye: Everything we know about Marvel’s Disney+ series

Clint Barton is on his way out, but Hawkeye isn't. Marvel's upcoming Disney+ show will see Jeremy Renner will pass his codename on to Young Avenger Kate Bishop in a story based on Hawkeye's award-winning solo comics.
Posted By Chris Gates
Equifax Settlement
News

How to avoid scams while filing your Equifax settlement claim

It didn’t take long for scammers to start using the Equifax settlement as a way to get your personal information. According to the FTC, there are already copycat websites trying to bilk people into handing over private data -- or even…
Posted By Mathew Katz
Capital One Data Breach
News

New Capital One data breach affects 100 million people. Here’s the very latest

A massive data breach of Capital One exposed approximately 100 million people's personal data, including nearly about 80,000 bank account numbers and 140,000 Social Security numbers. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Mathew Katz