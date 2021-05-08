  1. News

Hear the sounds of Mars in first-ever audio recording of Ingenuity in flight

By

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has been making history as the first aircraft to fly on another planet, but its companion rover Perseverance has been setting records of its own as well. Perseverance was able to record audio of the Ingenuity helicopter in action, making it the first spacecraft to record the sounds of another spacecraft on another planet.

The recording was taken during Ingenuity’s fourth test flight on April 30. In the video, you can hear a low rumble caused by the wind on Mars as it blows past the rover. From that rumble comes a hum of the helicopter’s blade whipping through the thin atmosphere. After a while, the sound is distorted as the helicopter travels away from the rover before heading back, which is due to a phenomenon called the Doppler Effect.

The rover was a fair distance away from the helicopter at the time it made the recording — around 262 feet (80 meters) of distance — so it wasn’t certain that the rover’s instruments would be able to pick up any evidence of the helicopter. But by using one of its two microphones, which is part of its SuperCam instrument, Perseverance was able to record the sounds of its companion in flight.

“This is a very good surprise,” said David Mimoun, a professor of planetary science at Institut Supérieur de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO) in Toulouse, France, and science lead for the SuperCam Mars microphone. “We had carried out tests and simulations that told us the microphone would barely pick up the sounds of the helicopter, as the Mars atmosphere damps the sound propagation strongly. We have been lucky to register the helicopter at such a distance. This recording will be a gold mine for our understanding of the Martian atmosphere.”

The sound was recorded in mono, and it was adjusted to bring out the sound of the helicopter blades at 84Hz. It was recorded using a microphone in SuperCam which works along with the instrument’s laser, which vaporizes pieces of rock to analyze their chemical composition. The microphone can help in this process by giving clues to how far into a rock the laser has penetrated, for example.

“This is an example of how the different payload instrument suites complement each other, resulting in information synergy,” said Soren Madsen, Perseverance payload development manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “In this particular case, the microphone and video let us observe the helicopter as if we are there, and additional information, such as the Doppler shift, confirms details of the flight path.”

Editors' Recommendations

Ingenuity helicopter explores Mars on its own for the first time

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's fifth flight was captured on May 7, 2021, by one of the navigation cameras aboard the agency's Perseverance rover. This was the first time it flew to a new landing site. NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's fifth flight was captured on May 7, 2021, by one of the navigation cameras aboard the agency's Perseverance rover. This was the first time it flew to a new landing site.

NASA’s Mars helicopter aiming for new record on next flight

when will nasas ingenuity helicopter make first mars flight landing

Mars helicopter Ingenuity passes fourth flight and has a new mission

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here about 13 feet (3.9 meters) from the rover. This image was taken by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on April 6, 2021, the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Mars helicopter’s rotors fail to spin for ambitious fourth flight

In this illustration, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter stands on the Red Planet's surface as NASA's Perseverance rover (partially visible on the left) rolls away. Ingenuity arrived at Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, attached to the belly of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

SpaceX scrubs the high altitude test of its SN15 Starship prototype

watch spacex fire up starship rocket ahead of next test flight sn15 prototype static

Hubble observes a giant planet growing as it gobbles up dust and gas

This illustration of the newly forming exoplanet PDS 70b shows how material may be falling onto the giant world as it builds up mass. By employing Hubble’s ultraviolet light (UV) sensitivity, researchers got a unique look at radiation from extremely hot gas falling onto the planet, allowing them to directly measure the planet’s mass growth rate for the first time.

We finally know exactly how long a day on Venus lasts

An image of Venus compiled using data from the Mariner 10 spacecraft in 1974

SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts return to Earth tomorrow in rare nighttime splashdown

Clockwise from bottom right are Expedition 64 Flight Engineers and SpaceX Crew-1 members Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for May 2021

samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and screens

Crew-1 astronauts splash down safely off the Florida coast

NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, left, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, right are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after landing in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, at 2:56 a.m. EDT May 2, 2021.

See where stars are born and where they die in the dwarf galaxy Sextans B

Sextans B is an irregular dwarf galaxy, meaning that it is irregularly shaped and smaller than our galaxy, the Milky Way. It lies around 4.5 million light-years from Earth and is located in the constellation Sextans in the southern sky. Captured with the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope, this image of Sextans B features red-colored star-forming regions near the galaxy’s center. Surrounding the galaxy are several bright stars that are located much closer to us in our galaxy, identified by the crisscross patterns created by light interacting with the structure of the telescope, as well as numerous fuzzy-looking background galaxies that appear small because they are much farther away than Sextans B.

What space agencies learned from a simulated asteroid impact

Artist's impression of ESA's Hera Mission, a small spacecraft which aims to investigate whether an asteroid headed for Earth could be deflected.

A 10,000-year-old conflict between two stars formed the Necklace Nebula

The interaction of two doomed stars has created this spectacular ring adorned with bright clumps of gas ­– a diamond necklace of cosmic proportions. Fittingly known as the “Necklace Nebula,” this planetary nebula is located 15,000 light-years away from Earth in the small, dim constellation of Sagitta (the Arrow).