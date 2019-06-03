Digital Trends
News

Minecraft Earth gameplay debuts at WWDC with augmented reality build

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Minecraft Earth AR WWDC apple

Swedish game development studio Mojang teased a new location-based mobile AR game during Microsoft Build 2019, and fully revealed its new project, Minecraft Earth, in mid-May. During Apple’s special livestream event that kicked off the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 3, the team took the stage for a live demonstration of the capabilities of Minecraft Earth.

First, the two Mojang staff members showed off a small creation transposed onto a table. The creation was made of various resources that a typical Minecraft player utilizes, and we also saw running water, fireworks, and mobs. Through the Minecraft Earth smartphone app, one player was able to see what the second player was holding in their hands. Via this, we saw one of the staff build in real time before adding her own character into the build.

There are gestures that can be done in Minecraft Earth, and we see this in action when the woman waves and her Minecraft character mirrors the action in two different ways. After this part of the demonstration, the team took the build off of the table and placed it on the stage. Through a people occlusion feature that the team says only works on iOS with ARKit, we witnessed mixed reality through the phone as one person stood within this Minecraft Earth build.

Minecraft Earth AR WWDC apple

Beyond the structure that was built for the demo, there was a moment when the floor of the build opened up after a dynamite explosion, and we saw caves and creatures below. The cave could be lit from a distance by the player and teased some of the conflicts that players can run into while crafting their builds in Minecraft Earth.

Minecraft Earth taps a growing industry of mobile AR games, but it focuses more on building and collaboration versus exploring, though exploring is a part of the experience. Users will collect resources that are needed to make builds and can also breed mobs to populate their augmented reality builds. Minecraft Earth’s launch date is unknown, but it will be free-to-play on both Android and iOS. The first closed beta for both platforms will launch this summer and requires registration on the Minecraft Earth website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone apps available right now (June 2019)
Up Next

The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (June 2019)
dragon quest walk ar mobile game pokemon go dragonquest announcement feat
Gaming

Dragon Quest Walk is a new location-based mobile AR game similar to Pokémon Go

Square Enix is making a play to tap into the massive success of Pokémon Go. Dragon Quest is a beloved Japanese franchise much like Pokémon and Dragon Quest Walk is the new location-based mobile AR game coming to Japan in 2019.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 outside
Mobile

Missed Apple's latest announcements? Here's everything we saw at WWDC 2019

That's all she wrote, folks. Apple's WWDC showed us some amazing new software, from the new Mac Pro, to the surprising announcement of iPadOS. Here's absolutely everything we saw at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best shows on netflix tuca and bertie featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (June 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
senate hearing terrorism and social media extremist content january 2018 ios reading list header
Social Media

The U.S. will now check social media accounts before approving visas

The application for a U.S. visa now requires most applicants to list their social media profile details, along with previous emails and phone numbers. Previously, the information was only required from some applicants.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
microsoft andromeda foldable surface indefinite hold rendering
Computing

RIP Andromeda, and long live Microsoft’s dual-screen Centaurus PC

Microsoft may be closer to launching a dual-screen PC, which could occur as early as this year. It's been reported that the Surface team has shown off a prototype of the dual-screen Centaurus device internally to employees.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Volkswagen I.D. R Nürburgring
Cars

Volkswagen’s I.D. R racer just won the ultimate electric-car bragging rights

The Volkswagen I.D. R has set a lap record for electric cars at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife. The electric race car's lap time of 6:05.33 beat the previous record by 40 seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
apple ios 13 sign in button wwdc with
Computing

Apple’s new sign-in feature brings a secure way to log in to your iOS 13 apps

Apple is appealing to security-conscious users by making it easy for users to sign in to their favorite apps with their Apple ID. Unlike similar solutions, Apple's sign-in button comes with added security and privacy features.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Apple Arcade WWDC 2019 ps4 dualshock 4 xbox one gamepad support integration
Gaming

Apple Arcade to support both Xbox One and PS4 controllers

During the special livestream event to kick off WWDC 2019, Apple revealed a significant update on its upcoming gaming platform. Apple Arcade will feature support for PS4's Dualshock 4 and Xbox One controllers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 airpods
Apple

Apple has some exciting features in store for its AirPods and HomePod

Announced at WWDC 2019, Apple is adding a new Audio Sharing feature to the AirPods, as well as the option to listen and respond to incoming messages using Siri. The HomePod, meanwhile, will get the Handoff engine used in iOS and MacOS.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV Plus streaming service recruits Hollywood A-listers to take on Netflix

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing, and now we know where we'll be able to see it. Apple confirmed its new subscription service, Apple TV Plus, and revealed some of the projects it will air.
Posted By Rick Marshall
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

Apple's beefy new Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater, costs serious cheddar

At its annual WWDC event, Apple gave consumers the first look at its powerful new creative device, the Mac Pro. The behemoth machine on display in San Jose features powerful internals and ample expansion capability.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
wwdc 2018 news apple
Computing

Apple has finally killed off iTunes. Here’s what’s replacing it

At its annual and perennially anticipated WWDC, Apple announced its plans to finally phase out iTunes in MacOS Catalina. Here's what you need to know about the death of Apple's long-running app, and what's replacing it.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Jonathan Terrasi