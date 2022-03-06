  1. News

NASA will be opening a pristine 50-year-old lunar sample

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA will be opening a very special time capsule soon: One of the last unopened lunar samples from the Apollo missions to the moon 50 years ago. The sample will be studied to help understand some of the conditions that astronauts can expect when they return to the moon under the Artemis program.

The sample will be opened by the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division (ARES) team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. it is from the Apollo 17 mission, the final mission of the era which launched in 1972. It contains rocks and soil from the lunar surface, collected from a landslide deposit in the Taurus–Littrow Valley. The sample was vacuum sealed while on the moon and has remained unopened since then.

Researchers from the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division (ARES) group careful handle a sample tube containing a lunar sample at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Researchers from the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division (ARES) group carefully handle a sample tube containing a lunar sample at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA

Along with the vacuum-sealed portion of the tube, there was also an unsealed segment that was opened in 2019. The exciting thing about the vacuum-sealed part is that when the sample was collected, the temperatures were very low. That means there might be violates like water ice or carbon dioxide trapped inside, which would be a valuable source of information about how to collect similar samples in future missions.

“Understanding the geologic history and evolution of the Moon samples at the Apollo landing sites will help us prepare for the types of samples that may be encountered during Artemis,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, in a statement. “Artemis aims to bring back cold and sealed samples from near the lunar South Pole. This is an exciting learning opportunity to understand the tools needed for collecting and transporting these samples, for analyzing them, and for storing them on Earth for future generations of scientists.”

There was a lot of foresight required to keep such a sample pristine and unopened throughout such a long period. “The agency knew science and technology would evolve and allow scientists to study the material in new ways to address new questions in the future,” said Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters. She referred to the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program (ANGSA), the team leading the sample analysis, as created specially for this purpose: “The ANGSA initiative was designed to examine these specially stored and sealed samples.”

Editors' Recommendations

Lost Ark Stronghold guide: How to unlock, level up, and more

Player at top of a building in their Stronghold.

Lost Ark Trade Skills guide: How they work and tips for leveling up

Lost Ark player harvesting wood.

Can enemies kill each other in Elden Ring?

elden-ring-release-date-trailer-gameplay-story-news

Hubble images two galaxies aligned but light-years apart

The twin galaxies NGC 4496A and NGC 4496B dominate the frame in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Both galaxies lie in the constellation Virgo, but despite appearing side-by-side in this image they are at vastly different distances from both Earth and one another. NGC 4496A is 47 million light-years from Earth while NGC 4496B is 212 million light-years away. The enormous distances between the two galaxies mean that the two are not interacting, and only appear to overlap because of a chance alignment.

The best racing games for the PS4

Need-for-Speed-Rivals-screenshot-7

‘Closest black hole’ isn’t actually a black hole, but a stellar vampire

This artist’s impression shows what the system might look like; it’s composed of an oblate star with a disc around it (a Be “vampire” star; foreground) and B-type star that has been stripped of its atmosphere (background).

Scientists want to farm oxygen from the Martian soil

A view from the "Kimberley" formation on Mars taken by NASA's Curiosity rover. The strata in the foreground dip towards the base of Mount Sharp, indicating flow of water toward a basin that existed before the larger bulk of the mountain formed.

Keymander 2 Mobile hands-on review: Just OK — when it works

keymander 2 mobile review featured image

Is it feasible to go all-in with one smart home ecosystem?

Nest mini next to a HomePod mini next to an Echo Dot on a table.

New Call of Duty: Warzone mode is the change the game needs

Rebirth Island in Warzone.

Before you watch The Batman: Reintroducing the Penguin

Split image of Burgess Meredith, Colin Farrell, DC comic book, Robin Taylor & Danny DeVito as the Penguin.

UFC 272 Live Stream: Watch Covington vs. Masvidal NOW

Image of Covington and Masvidal being separated by Dana White.

The growing list of tech companies’ responses to the Ukraine War

An Apple MacBook placed on a table along with a camera.