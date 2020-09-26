  1. News

Parker Solar Probe on record-breaking approach to the sun

By

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is set to break a record tomorrow, becoming the closest-ever human-made object to the sun. The probe will break its own previous record, coming within 8.4 million miles of the sun’s surface and traveling at 289,927 miles per hour.

This will be the probe’s sixth flyby of the sun since it was launched in 2018. As it orbits around the sun, it gets gradually closer and closer with each pass, and over the summer it got an extra boost by using the gravity of Venus to adjust its trajectory. In July this year, the probe came within just 518 miles of the surface of Venus, and the gravitational assist from this maneuver allowed the probe to get 3.25 million miles closer to the sun than its last pass in June.

This flyby will also be the first time that the probe will pass within 0.1 AU of the sun. An AU, or astronomical unit, is a measurement of distance where 1 AU is equal to the average distance between the Earth and the sun.

Artist’s concept of the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the sun. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

“After our last orbit — during which we started science operations much farther out than this encounter — we’re returning our focus to the solar wind closer to the Sun,” said Nour Raouafi, Parker Solar Probe project scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, in a statement. “We always wonder if we’ll see something new as we get closer and closer. And as the solar cycle rises and the Sun becomes more active, we’ll be able to observe that activity from an unprecedented vantage point.”

The probe is collecting data on the sun’s activity to understand more about its outer atmosphere, called the corona. The approaches allow the probe to collect measurements from closer to the sun than ever before, and also to capture images of the corona up close.

Scientists want to know more about solar wind, a stream of charged particles released from the corona, as the wind can travel through the solar system and affect space weather. Here on Earth, space weather affects satellite communications and the electrical systems of craft in orbit, and the radiation can even affect astronauts too.

Editors' Recommendations

Liquid water ponds found under Mars ice

millionaire space tourist dennis tito planning 2018 trip to mars

Scientists find distant planet that’s so hot iron would evaporate there

Artist impression of WASP-189

NASA’s Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s moon Titan delayed by a year

nasas dragonfly drone heading to saturns largest moon nasa

NASA preps touchdown on an asteroid 207 million miles away

This artist’s concept shows NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid’s surface.

Small pieces of space debris could threaten satellites, astronomers warn

jaxa space junk failure debris around earth

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

The Witcher Netflix Series

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update adds a Halloween event

Astronomers discover ‘pi Earth’ planet that orbits its star every 3.14 days

Controversial shooting game Postal is coming to Nintendo Switch

AMD pokes fun at Nvidia’s supply issues, implies it won’t have the same problem

Samuel L. Jackson to return as Marvel’s Nick Fury in Disney+ series

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Personal power generator harvests energy from the breeze you make when you walk

Walking

Intel Rocket Lake CPUs: Everything we know so far

intel rocket lake cpus everything we know so far cpu

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller spotted on Travis Scott’s Instagram

As college resumes, students protest against invasive proctoring apps