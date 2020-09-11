Hispanic Heritage Month on Plex: More channels in Spanish debuting

To increase the Latino presence on its platform, Plex just announced more Spanish-language channels in its program schedule, in a further nod to Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Today we are pleased to announce to our U.S. audience that we are adding a new portion of channels with a wide variety of Spanish-language content: telenovelas, game shows, sitcoms, movies, award-winning series, and more. With our Spanish-language channels, our total of free channels exceeds 100! You can find free live TV channels on the free Plex application for Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and on the web desktop,” announced the streaming company.

What’s new at Plex?

Sony Comedies: Enjoy a new Latin touch in some old classics. Married with Children (Casados con hijos), The Nanny (La niñera) and I Dream of Jeannie (Mi bella genio).

In Sony, you can also enjoy the best soap operas, like Doña Bárbara, la Señorita Pólvora, or for a transnational experience while moving between Medellín and New York, there is the adventure of love and loss in Paraíso Travel.

Latido Music Debuts: With artists like Bad Bunny, Sofia Reyes, Ivy Queen, and Macaco, in the U.S. and Latin America, this channel gives you the global beat, fashion and style you need.

https://youtu.be/yHF4ij1BOTo

And if you’re a film enthusiast, you can now watch free premium programming covering all genres (award-winning films, series and documentaries), from romantic comedies dubbed into Spanish with love, to dramas by Academy Award-winning directors such as Ma. ma with Penelope Cruz and Chico y Rita. You’ll also find series like Guapas and Argentina: Tierra de amor y venganza —Runtime Español and Canela TV provide endless hours of entertainment.

Also, Plex informed us that you can now create your own channels list.

