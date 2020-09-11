  1. News

Hispanic Heritage Month on Plex: More channels in Spanish debuting

By

To increase the Latino presence on its platform, Plex just announced more Spanish-language channels in its program schedule, in a further nod to Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Today we are pleased to announce to our U.S. audience that we are adding a new portion of channels with a wide variety of Spanish-language content: telenovelas, game shows, sitcoms, movies, award-winning series, and more. With our Spanish-language channels, our total of free channels exceeds 100! You can find free live TV channels on the free Plex application for Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and on the web desktop,” announced the streaming company.

Hispanic Heritage Month 2020
To celebrate the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the cultural, historical, and technological achievements of the United States, Digital Trends has put together this collection of exclusive features and in-depth reporting from our industry-leading Digital Trends Español team — translated for your convenience, of course. SEE MORE
Hispanic Heritage Month

What’s new at Plex?

  • Sony Comedies: Enjoy a new Latin touch in some old classics. Married with Children (Casados con hijos), The Nanny (La niñera) and I Dream of Jeannie (Mi bella genio).
  • In Sony, you can also enjoy the best soap operas, like Doña Bárbara, la Señorita Pólvora, or for a transnational experience while moving between Medellín and New York, there is the adventure of love and loss in Paraíso Travel.
  • Latido Music Debuts: With artists like Bad Bunny, Sofia Reyes, Ivy Queen, and Macaco, in the U.S. and Latin America, this channel gives you the global beat, fashion and style you need.

https://youtu.be/yHF4ij1BOTo

  • And if you’re a film enthusiast, you can now watch free premium programming covering all genres (award-winning films, series and documentaries), from romantic comedies dubbed into Spanish with love, to dramas by Academy Award-winning directors such as Ma. ma with Penelope Cruz and Chico y Rita. You’ll also find series like Guapas and Argentina: Tierra de amor y venganza —Runtime Español and Canela TV provide endless hours of entertainment.

Also, Plex informed us that you can now create your own channels list.

Editors' Recommendations

FuboTV: Everything you need to know about the sports-centric live TV service

What is Apple TV+?

apple tv app roku devices plus on english

What is HBO Max?

Raised By Wolves

ESPN+: Everything you need to know

what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001

Super Mario 3D All-Stars already the second bestselling game of 2020 on Amazon

Super Mario 3D All-Star

Google launches Android 11, and it’s coming to more than just Pixel phones

Android logo on smartphone

Hacked Call of Duty: Warzone players getting locked out of their own accounts

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones

Apple’s fall iPhone event: iPhone 12, Watch Series 6, and more

What you need to know about Epic Games’ feud with Apple (and Google)

Apple seeks damages against Epic Games for breach of contract

Apple Fifth Avenue Store Apple Logo

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Xbox Series X console will launch November 10 for $499

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

Everything we love about the cartridge-free HP Neverstop laser tank printer

The Walking Dead to end with season 11; Daryl and Carol will get a spinoff show