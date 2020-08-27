How to watch the Republican National Convention: Day 4

Thursday is the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), and there’s a lot in store for the night, including a speech from President Donald Trump.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday night’s programming, including how to watch the Republican National Convention online.

When is the Republican National Convention?

The RNC wraps up today, Thursday, Aug. 27. The main programming runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

Where is The Republican National Convention?

While Monday’s portion of the convention was partially held in Charlotte, North Carolina, the rest of the convention takes place virtually, with speakers mostly appearing from various parts of Washington, D.C.

How to watch the Republican Convention

You can watch Thursday night’s broadcast of the Republican National Convention on networks like C-SPAN, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and more. The convention will also be streamed live on the RNC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

If you missed the convention earlier this week, you can catch up on the RNC’s Facebook and YouTube pages

The major themes of the RNC

The major theme of the 2020 RNC is “Honoring the Great American Story.” Each day of the convention features a different topic within the week’s focus. Monday’s theme was “Land of Promise,” Tuesday’s was “Land of Opportunity,” and Wednesday’s was “Land of Heroes.” Thursday’s theme is “Land of Greatness.”

Who are the RNC speakers?

Thursday’s lineup includes Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ivanka Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Alice Johnson, a woman whose prison sentence was commuted by Trump. Trump will formally accept the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday night from the White House.

Who is performing?

Musical performances haven’t been announced yet for the RNC’s fourth day. We will update this guide once they are announced.

