  1. News

SpaceX claims Starlink hit speeds of 100 Mbps in initial tests

By

SpaceX just sent up its 12th set of Starlink satellites into space — and the satellites’ initial tests apparently show its internet speeds are promising.

SpaceX shared an update on the satellite speeds on Thursday in a tweet, saying: “In initial tests of Starlink, the team has been collecting latency data and performing standard speed tests of the system. Results from these tests have shown super low latency and download speeds greater than 100 megabytes per second — fast enough to stream multiple HD movies at once and still have bandwidth to spare.”

The average download speed ranges from 12 to 25 Mbps. With a download speed of 100 Mbps, Starlink satellites would be far above average.

Starlink satellites ready to deploy.
Starlink satellites ready to deploy. SpaceX

The satellites could prove essential in providing broadband internet to more areas, especially rural areas that are statistically less likely to have dependable internet access. Dr. Nicol Turner Lee from the Center for Technology Innovation previously told Digital Trends that more than 20 million Americans do not have adequate internet access. 

In the company’s own words, the Starlink satellite project aims to “deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system” to provide “fast, reliable internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.” Several other companies are competing with SpaceX to provide similar kinds of services, enabling faster broadband speeds around the globe. 

SpaceX has launched 12 batches of its Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbits, totaling about 715, since May of last year. The company plans to launch batches of 60 satellites every two to three weeks over the next year. Eventually, SpaceX’s satellite total could reach more than 40,000, according to Space.com. 

Editors' Recommendations

Arianespace takes on SpaceX and Rocket Lab in satellite rideshare business

arianespace takes on spacex and rocket lab in satellite rideshare biz launch sept 2020

Watch SpaceX nail its first on-shore rocket landing in five months

watch spacex nail first on shore rocket landing in five months

How to watch SpaceX attempt first onshore rocket landing since March

SES-10 Launch - world's first reflight of an orbital class rocket

SpaceX plans two Falcon 9 missions in on one day in closest-ever launches

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight

The Lifx Clean smart light bulb can sanitize surfaces with just its light

lifx clean worlds first antibacterial smart light

Microsoft announces new software to combat deepfakes

Deepfake President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama

You can now display Biden campaign signs in Animal Crossing

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra: Everything we know so far

Call of Duty: Warzone, League of Legends freezing due to Windows 10 Game Mode

Forget drones. ‘Guy in a jetpack’ spotted by pilots near LAX

NASA reveals the visual delights viewable in the night sky this month

Photo of the Milky Way with tree in foreground

Rocket Lab given go-ahead to launch rockets from U.S. soil

rocket lab achieves first launch since july mission failure aug 2020

The Premiere, Samsung’s flagship short throw projector, packs 130 inches of 4K

Samsung The Premiere projector

Samsung unveils Galaxy A42, a budget 5G smartphone, and Trio wireless charger

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones