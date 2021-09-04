  1. News

SpaceX’s first space tourism mission is ready for launch on September 15

By

SpaceX’s first purely civilian mission, Inspiration4, has passed its readiness review, with the flight ready to go ahead in the next couple of weeks.

With the review complete, the rocket, ground systems, and crew are now ready for launch on Wednesday, September 15. The launch window is scheduled to open at 12:00 a.m. UTC, with the rocket blasting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If there are problems with the weather, there will be another opportunity to launch the next day, Thursday, September 16.

SpaceX

“Teams from SpaceX and Inspiration4 met yesterday at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California to evaluate the readiness of the Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon spacecraft, ground systems, recovery assets, crew training, and other key elements of SpaceX’s human spaceflight system for Inspiration4 — the historic first all-civilian human spaceflight mission to orbit,” SpaceX wrote in a statement. “Upon conclusion of the Flight Readiness Review, teams are proceeding toward a targeted launch.”

SpaceX also said that the Inspiration4 crew has spent the last six months training for the mission, including spending time in centrifuge training and zero-gravity training to get their bodies accustomed to the forces they’ll experience as well as spending time in simulations of the Dragon spacecraft to learn its operations.

#Inspiration4 and @SpaceX have completed our flight readiness review and remain on track for launch! Read more about launch details and potential timing here: https://t.co/Wj7hSWDOXZ pic.twitter.com/X8L9ZKk8Wl

&mdash; Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 3, 2021

While in orbit, the crew won’t be purely observing — although they will have a pretty great view thanks to the Dragon’s glass dome window. They will also be conducting research into human health as part of a series of experiments.

“The crew of Inspiration4 is eager to use our mission to help make a better future for those who will launch in the years and decades to come,” said Jared Isaacman, commander of the Inspiration4 mission. “In all of human history, fewer than 600 humans have reached space. We are proud that our flight will help influence all those who will travel after us and look forward to seeing how this mission will help shape the beginning of a new era for space exploration.”

If you’re intrigued by the idea of this mission, then you can watch along with the crew preparing for the launch along with subsequent coverage of them after they return. Netflix is showing a documentary about the mission called Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space which is set to premiere on Monday, September 6.

Editors' Recommendations

Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?

Disney+

Early Labor Day TV Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Cosmonauts perform spacewalk to prepare new Russian space station module

Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov during a spacewalk to connect power and ethernet cables to the Nauka laboratory module.

Early Labor Day Labor Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop TODAY

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Early Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2021: Save on electronics today

best buy early black friday deals on prime day 2020

Labor Day Weekend Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop NOW

How researchers are learning to forecast the weather on Mars

An illustration of a martian weather forecast.

Helicopter Ingenuity will be skimming over the surface of Mars today

An graphic showing NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flying over the Martian surface.

Virgin Galactic grounded by FAA investigation into off-course flight

Virgin Galactic's spaceplane soaring to the edge of space.

James Webb Space Telescope is about to supercharge our hunt for exoplanets

james webb space telescope exoplanet search

Home Depot’s Hubspace smart home line has me both excited and worried

Hubspace

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s messy alpha has me worried about the future

Woman with rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The Pixel 5a isn’t launching in Europe. Here are 5 phones you can buy instead

Google Pixel 5a with screen on.