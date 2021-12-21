  1. News

Space station strikes multitude of poses for astronaut photographer

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA Johnson has released a remarkable set of images showing the International Space Station (ISS) against the blackness of space.

The International Space Station.
NASA Johnson

Although the photographer isn’t named, it seems likely they were captured by recent space station inhabitant Thomas Pesquet during last month’s flyaround of the ISS in a SpaceX Crew Dragon at the start of his journey home after a six-month stay on the facility.

The images show the orbiting outpost from a range of angles and with its solar panels in different positions, giving us a fantastic look at the facility that’s been orbiting Earth 250 miles up for the last 20 years.

The International Space Station.
NASA Johnson

The ISS stretches a distance of 356 feet (109 meters), making it just one yard short of the full length of an American football field, including the end zones.

The International Space Station.
NASA Johnson

The habitable modules create a combined space that NASA says is larger than a six-bedroom house, and includes sleeping quarters, three bathrooms, a gym, and a 360-degree view bay window known as the Cupola that offers breathtaking views of Earth and beyond.

The International Space Station.
NASA Johnson

As the station travels around Earth at around 17,500 mph, the astronauts on board experience 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets in the space of 24 hours. The movement through space also means that the solar arrays are constantly adjusting to the best position for capturing the sun’s rays for energy to power the station.

The International Space Station.
NASA Johnson

If you look closely at the images you should be able to spot different spacecraft docked at the station, as well as the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM), and even the Cupola (Hint: In the image below, BEAM is the small white object just to the right of the center of the image, with the Cupola directly below it).

The International Space Station.
NASA Johnson

The International Space Station usually holds six astronauts who stay for around six months, but occasionally, during mission swaps, the facility might briefly host 10 or more astronauts, or as few as three.

The International Space Station.
NASA Johnson

NASA and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, are now entering a new era of space tourism in a bid to commercialize the station, with the facility recently hosting two pairs of visitors on separate missions. Next year three more private citizens will fly to the space station for a short stay, transported to and from the ISS on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The International Space Station.
NASA Johnson

Due to its age, the ISS may be retired in the next 10 years, though NASA is looking at the possibility of building a new near-Earth space station to replace it.

Editors' Recommendations

Spot the space missions in NASA’s animated holiday card

spot the space missions in nasas animated holiday card nasa

How to have Alexa listen for running water and beeping appliances

Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker

Best Apple iMac deals for December 2021

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 9 tie in a world-record breaking benchmark

Intel Core i9-12900K in a motherboard.

Best MacBook deals and sales for December 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

How to set up Xbox Game Streaming and play games on your phone

This gorgeous 65-inch OLED TV is $300 off at Best Buy right now

LG 65inch OLED 4K TV with glowing purple tree on the screen, on a white background.

Smart bulb technology, installation, and setup guide

Ring Smart Bulb being installed in light fixture

The best ringtones for iOS and Android

Apple iPhone ringtone best of feat image.

How to transfer data from one Nintendo Switch to another

how to transfer data from one nintendo switch to another transferring

Guide to the best automated smart light switch timers

The GE C-Start Smart Switch near a home's front door.

The best AirPods cases for 2022

Pelican Protector for AirPods 3.

What’s new on Paramount+ in January 2022

The cast of characters in Star Trek: Prodigy.