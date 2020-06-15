  1. News

T-Mobile is down: Here’s what we know about the outage

By

T-Mobile subscribers are reporting outages across the United States.

As of 3:09 p.m. ET on Monday, June 15, reports of T-Mobile outages on Down Detector had reached about 90,000, with 69% reporting they had lost a signal. Down Detector’s outage map reveals that the reports have been spread across the country in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York, and Washington.

Digital Trends reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update this story when we hear back. On its T-Mobile Help Twitter account, the company wrote: “We’re working to get everything back up and running ASAP.”

Subscribers of other mobile service providers are also reportedly experiencing problems, according to Down Detector and social media, though not on the same scale as T-Mobile.

On Down Detector, about 5,000 reported Verizon was down. Verizon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Down Detector users also reported issues at AT&T, but a company spokesperson told Digital Trends that the network was still running as normal.

