  1. News

There’s one big reason why your stimulus check hasn’t come yet

By

If you haven’t received your stimulus check yet, it could be because you used a tax service to file your taxes. 

Some people who filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes with popular tax services like TurboTax, H&R Block, and Jackson Hewitt haven’t gotten their stimulus checks from the Internal Service Revenue (IRS), according to The Washington Post. 

The glitch occurs because the IRS won’t have users’ direct deposit information on file. Up to 21 million people could be affected by this if they filed through a tax service, the Post reported.

Because these companies receive people’s tax refunds and deduct service fees before they are distributed to individuals themselves, the IRS uses a temporary bank account instead of your direct deposit bank account. 

The U.S. Department of Treasury is reportedly aware of the glitch. 

People took to Twitter to complain about their situations, only to find that many other people who filed with these companies experienced the same problem. 

Digital Trends reached out to TurboTax, H&R Block, and Jackson Hewitt for comment. We will update this story when we hear back. 

Even if you didn’t use a tax service, people are still reporting that they didn’t receive their stimulus and are having trouble tracking the status of their check on the IRS’ web portal. 

Many have reported getting an error message on the IRS portal that reads “Payment status not available” after entering their information into the system, followed by “According to the information we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.” 

The IRS’ FAQ page says that this could be because you aren’t eligible for a check, you are entering the wrong information, you didn’t file your taxes, you recently used the Non-Filers section of the web portal, or you are an SSA, RRB Form 1099, SSI, or VA recipient. 

Others have reported that IRS stimulus checks were sent to the wrong bank account — or even to dead relatives. 

Editors' Recommendations

What the ‘Payment Status Not Available’ message means for your stimulus check

what the error message youre getting means for your stimulus check frustrated

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

edge bounty program extended man holding money

Here’s how you can track your coronavirus stimulus check

Man counting cash

How to get your stimulus check if you don’t file taxes

how to file for stimulus

No batteries? No problem. These scavenger robots ‘eat’ metal to harvest energy

robots consume metal keep going scrap

WHO says these six things need to happen before lockdowns are lifted 

hand washing

New Earth-sized planet discovered 300 light-years away could support life

Google Drive’s new ‘Privacy Screen’ lets you lock files behind Face ID

College Board cancels June SATs and may offer digital, at-home test

How to get a free ’empowerment pack’ of mental health, productivity resources

New Instagram stickers encourage foodies to support their top dining spots

instagram finds a way to help small restaurants in lockdown

Lyft finds a way to help its drivers earn during lockdown

uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar

Apple’s over-ear headphones to arrive this year with customizable parts

Apple headphones leaked icons

Lenovo’s new Legion 5 gaming laptop will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000

Facebook will alert you if you’ve seen coronavirus misinformation