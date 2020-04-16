If you haven’t received your stimulus check yet, it could be because you used a tax service to file your taxes.

Some people who filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes with popular tax services like TurboTax, H&R Block, and Jackson Hewitt haven’t gotten their stimulus checks from the Internal Service Revenue (IRS), according to The Washington Post.

The glitch occurs because the IRS won’t have users’ direct deposit information on file. Up to 21 million people could be affected by this if they filed through a tax service, the Post reported.

Because these companies receive people’s tax refunds and deduct service fees before they are distributed to individuals themselves, the IRS uses a temporary bank account instead of your direct deposit bank account.

The U.S. Department of Treasury is reportedly aware of the glitch.

People took to Twitter to complain about their situations, only to find that many other people who filed with these companies experienced the same problem.

#Stimulusdeposit I filed with TurboTax and got the TurboTax card..still no deposit..anyone else file with turbotax did you get yours? pic.twitter.com/DNPZANsoFV — Cupcake (@Ecila37813745) April 13, 2020

Any one else use @turbotax and their Turbo card? They have informed us they aren't aware if the #stimuluspayment will post to the same account we used for the refund advance. I would like to know how its coming.. DD or check… — Crystal M Hazen (@Infinity2family) April 15, 2020

Never thought my stimulus check would be halted because I used the emerald card through h&r block for my refund . .. No answers as to what's going on and im a little upset ???? — Mara ???? (@StarrrFiire) April 13, 2020

Digital Trends reached out to TurboTax, H&R Block, and Jackson Hewitt for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

Even if you didn’t use a tax service, people are still reporting that they didn’t receive their stimulus and are having trouble tracking the status of their check on the IRS’ web portal.

Many have reported getting an error message on the IRS portal that reads “Payment status not available” after entering their information into the system, followed by “According to the information we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.”

The IRS’ FAQ page says that this could be because you aren’t eligible for a check, you are entering the wrong information, you didn’t file your taxes, you recently used the Non-Filers section of the web portal, or you are an SSA, RRB Form 1099, SSI, or VA recipient.

Others have reported that IRS stimulus checks were sent to the wrong bank account — or even to dead relatives.

