The third Democratic primary debate will air on ABC and Univision on Thursday night, and it’s finally taking place on a single night. Unlike the past two debates, the third round will only feature 10 candidates after the Democratic National Committee imposed a stricter qualification cutoff for polling and fundraising numbers.

The debate will pit all of the major candidates — and some minor ones — against one another for the first time. Here’s what you need to know about the third 2020 Democratic primary debate and how to watch it live.

Where and when is the third Democratic debate?

The debate will kick off at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 12, at Texas Southern University’s Health & PE Center in Houston.

What candidates have qualified for the debate?

Candidates needed at least 2% or more support in four national polls or early-voting state polls, along with at least 130,000 unique donors. The following 10 candidates reached that threshold and will be on the debate stage on Thursday:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Who’s moderating the debate?

The moderators include George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis, and Jorge Ramos.

How can I watch the Democratic primary debate online?

ABC will livestream the debate on the ABC app on iOS and Android, on ABC.com, and on devices like Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire TV.

The network will also stream the debate on YouTube, which you can watch in the player above when the debate begins at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.

What will the candidates discuss?

We’ve seen the same major topics dominate the conversation in the first two debates, health care being the big one with several candidates supporting some form of Medicare for All.

Many of the candidates have come out with policies to change or regulate the way you use tech: Warren has called for breaking up Big Tech companies and improving rural internet service, Yang has warned of the dangers of moderation, and Sanders wants to stop Facebook and Google from controlling the news you see. They’re likely to discuss their approach to tech during the upcoming debate.

