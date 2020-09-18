  1. News

Twitter imposes tighter account security for politicians ahead of 2020 vote

By

With the presidential election fast approaching, Twitter is tightening account security for prominent, election-related Twitter accounts in the U.S.

They include accounts belonging to members of the U.S. Congress, U.S. governors, secretaries of state, political parties, and candidates with Twitter Election Labels running for the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, or Governor, as well as those linked to major U.S. news outlets and political journalists. President Trump’s account is believed to already have extra safeguards in place to protect it from hackers.

The move comes just a couple of months after a number of high-profile accounts, among them those belonging to politicians such as Joe Biden and Barack Obama, had their Twitter accounts targeted in a Bitcoin scam that exploited flawed security procedures.

In a message posted on Thursday, September 17, Twitter said it is contacting specific account holders via an in-app notification, outlining its revamped approach to security.

The measures include insisting that accounts use a strong password. “Accounts with a weak password will be required to update and use a stronger password the next time they log in,” the company said.

Twitter will also enable password reset protection for accounts by default. This setting is designed to prevent unauthorized password changes by requiring an account to confirm its email address or phone number in order to initiate a password reset.

Account holders will also be strongly encouraged to enable two-factor authentication, an additional layer of security designed to protect accounts from unauthorized logins.

In the coming weeks, Twitter said it will also add additional proactive internal security safeguards for relevant accounts.

These will include more sophisticated detections and alerts to help both the company and account holders respond more quickly to suspicious activity. To stop malicious account takeover attempts, stronger login defenses will also be introduced, as well as an improved account recovery support system so that security issues can be quickly resolved.

“Implementing these security measures is a critical preventative step, and you will continue to see us introduce new protections and features to help safeguard accounts on Twitter,” the company said.

In another election-related move, Twitter said last week that it would remove any tweets from its platform that it believes are intended to undermine the November 3 vote.

Editors' Recommendations

How Twitter cut activity on QAnon content by half

QAnon conspiracy theorist holds a sign

Why posting photos of your boarding pass is a terrible idea

fbi say banned hacker actually commandeered a plane united airlines

Drones could enable daring prisoner escapes, officials warn

drones could enable daring prisoner escapes officials warn human carrying drone

The birth of big data: How Simulmatics predicted the future 60 years ago

simulmatics corporation jill lepore book if then file photo 50 years of computer usage at usaf

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

AT&T mulls discounted phone plans, but there is a catch

AT&T Store

Lyft, Uber to offer discounted rides to the polls on election day

Nikon’s latest optics offer features unique to the Z lens line

Google Duo now lets you share your Android screen in video calls

NASA contest challenges kids to imagine a trip to the moon

The four-lens Vecnos Iqui is a 360 camera unlike any other

vecnos iqui 360 camera unlike any other lifestyle 3

HP launches touchscreen, conferencing monitors designed for life on Zoom

hp zoom conferencing monitor e24t touch lifestyle

TikTok creators say the Creator Fund is killing their views. Some are leaving

tiktok logos on microsoft logo

Nvidia RTX 3080 vs. Microsoft Xbox Series X vs. Sony PlayStation 5

How to watch the Facebook Connect event online