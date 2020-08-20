Uber and Lyft won’t be shutting down their apps in California for now after a judge granted them a temporary reprieve.

The ridesharing companies appealed to extend the stay to a preliminary injunction from last week that requires both companies to classify their contracted drivers as regular employees under state law. The appeal was granted by the court on Thursday, with the judge extending the stay until at least mid-October.

“We are glad that the Court of Appeals recognized the important questions raised in this case, and that access to these critical services won’t be cut off while we continue to advocate for drivers’ ability to work with the freedom they want,” an Uber spokesperson told Digital Trends.

Digital Trends reached out to Lyft to comment on the extension. We will update this story when we hear back. Lyft had originally announced it would shut down its app Thursday night in response to the law.

Uber and Lyft are both reportedly considering adopting a franchise business model that would license their brands to vehicle fleet operators. By adopting a model resembling an independently owned franchise, Uber and Lyft would not be in full control over their drivers.

Last week’s preliminary injunction required Uber and Lyft to stop classifying their drivers in California as contractors under a new gig economy law known as Assembly Bill 5 that went into effect earlier this year. Under the new law, contractors are eligible for basic protections like minimum-wage requirements, health benefits, and Social Security.

Along with Thursday’s successful appeal, the companies are hoping to reverse the bill in November through a ballot initiative known as Proposition 22.

“In California, the Prop 22 ballot initiative we’re supporting would protect driver independence and flexibility, while providing historic new benefits and protections, including contributions toward health care coverage, occupational accident insurance, and minimum guaranteed earnings,” Lyft co-founder, John Zimmer, said in an earnings call last week. “We will continue to fight for drivers’ independence.”

