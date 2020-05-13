Uber is not only insisting its drivers wear protective equipment as business starts to ramp up after two months of stay-at-home orders, the ridesharing giant is demanding proof.

Starting Monday, drivers and delivery people will be required to send a selfie to the company to show that they are wearing a face mask. Riders will also be required to wear a face mask, but will not have to verify their compliance.

It’s all part of the company’s new Go Online Checklist. Drivers will be required to wear masks through at least the end of June. Uber will then reassess the deadline based on public health guidance at the time.

The rider experience will be a different one as well, the company warns.

“Before every trip, riders must confirm that they’ve taken precautions like wearing a face cover and washing or sanitizing their hands,” Uber said in a press release. “They must also agree to sit in the back seat and open windows for ventilation.”

The maximum number of passengers for an UberX is also being reduced from four to three.

If a passenger is not wearing a mask, drivers are encouraged to cancel the trip; Uber said drivers who refuse service to those not following the rules won’t be penalized. Should a driver not wear a mask, the passenger can both cancel the ride and report the driver.

Uber said it has secured more than 23 million masks for drivers. It has also allocated $50 million to purchase supplies like masks, disinfectant sprays and wipes, hand sanitizer, and gloves. Those will be shipped directly to drivers’ homes.

