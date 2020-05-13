  1. News

Uber is making drivers take selfies to prove they’re wearing face masks

By

Uber is not only insisting its drivers wear protective equipment as business starts to ramp up after two months of stay-at-home orders, the ridesharing giant is demanding proof.

Starting Monday, drivers and delivery people will be required to send a selfie to the company to show that they are wearing a face mask. Riders will also be required to wear a face mask, but will not have to verify their compliance.

It’s all part of the company’s new Go Online Checklist. Drivers will be required to wear masks through at least the end of June. Uber will then reassess the deadline based on public health guidance at the time.

The rider experience will be a different one as well, the company warns.

“Before every trip, riders must confirm that they’ve taken precautions like wearing a face cover and washing or sanitizing their hands,” Uber said in a press release. “They must also agree to sit in the back seat and open windows for ventilation.”

The maximum number of passengers for an UberX is also being reduced from four to three.

If a passenger is not wearing a mask, drivers are encouraged to cancel the trip; Uber said drivers who refuse service to those not following the rules won’t be penalized. Should a driver not wear a mask, the passenger can both cancel the ride and report the driver.

Uber said it has secured more than 23 million masks for drivers. It has also allocated $50 million to purchase supplies like masks, disinfectant sprays and wipes, hand sanitizer, and gloves. Those will be shipped directly to drivers’ homes.

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

Editors' Recommendations

Why is the CDC still using fax machines in its coronavirus response?

Epson-WorkForce-Pro-WP-4530-fax-buttons

Bill Gates is funding an at-home coronavirus testing program

Bill Gates

Fauci says researchers may find effective coronavirus vaccine by ‘early winter’

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Turo vs. Getaround

Text Message

Jeffrey Katzenberg blames all of Quibi’s problems on the coronavirus

Quibi Logo

You can now meet and adopt an adorable shelter dog via Zoom

Pedigree's Dogs on Zoom

Elon Musk dares authorities to arrest him after reopening Tesla factory

Here’s how Tim Cook and Bill Gates hope to give graduates a boost

Google Play contest challenges teens to design an awesome mobile game

Motorola adds new features to Razr’s outer display with Android 10 update

At just $500, the high-performance Poco F2 Pro hits OnePlus and Samsung hard

poco f2 pro news grey

Sony launches PlayStation Studios brand ahead of PS5 release

PlayStation Studios

Deadline for stimulus check direct deposit is just a day away

thieves tampering with atms could soon face nasty blast of hot foam atm

Hamilton is headed to Disney+ more than a year ahead of schedule

The Moment camera bag is literally made from sails for built-in waterproofing