Ubisoft battle royale Hyper Scape is shutting down

Ubisoft announced that Hyper Scape, its free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter, is ceasing its development and shutting down completely. Players will be unable to play the game after April 28, 2022.

Hyper Scape was yet another addition to the battle royale genre for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but with a Twitch integration twist. Stream viewers were able to affect the outcome of matches via votes that modified the in-game world. Despite this strive for uniqueness, the game received a lot of negative critiques that cited its unbalanced gameplay as one of the main flaws.

Ubisoft stated that it was looking to clean up Hyper Scape, but as of today’s announcement, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. While Ubisoft hasn’t disclosed why the game is being shut down, it’s most likely due to never finding its footing with an audience.

“We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28,” Ubisoft states in its announcement. “We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience, and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.”

While the Hyper Scape servers will shut down soon, Ubisoft is not without other free-to-play battle royale titles. The company recently announced the upcoming Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a live-service battle royale FPS coming to PC, streaming services like Google Stadia, and current and next-gen consoles.

Editors' Recommendations