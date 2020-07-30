Verizon expands rural internet options with LTE Home Internet

Verizon is expanding its 4G broadband home internet option to more rural communities in the U.S.

Verizon’s LTE Home Internet is available in Savannah, Georgia; Springfield, Missouri; and the Tri-City areas in Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky starting Thursday, July 30. Along with unlimited data, customers get download speeds of 25 Mbps and peak internet speeds of 50 Mbps, which, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), are above the standard minimum.

“With LTE Home Internet, our most awarded 4G LTE network will provide Internet connectivity for customers in more rural parts of America who may not have access to broadband Internet service – a critical need, especially now, when so many are counting on reliable connectivity for remote work and educational needs,” said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon, in a statement.

LTE Home Internet costs $60 a month for non-Verizon Wireless customers and $40 for those who already have Verizon Wireless.

Digital Trends reached out to Verizon to find out if and when other rural areas would get access to LTE Home Internet. We will update this story when we hear back.

Rural Americans are by far the most under-served population when it comes to broadband access. A 2018 FCC report found that 98% of Americans in urban areas had access to a broadband connection, yet only 69% of rural Americans do.

In a time when advanced 5G connections are rolling out to most major cities in the country, it is only fair that all parts of the U.S. are connected to the internet.

