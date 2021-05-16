  1. News

Beyond our solar system, Voyager 1 picks up the hum of interstellar gas

By
In an artist's depiction, the Voyager 1 craft continues to cruise through interstellar space.
In this artist’s depiction, the Voyager 1 craft continues to cruise through interstellar space. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The two most distant man-made objects in the universe are the Voyager probes, launched in the 1970s. The probes zipped through our solar system and eventually passed out into the interstellar space beyond,. And in a remarkable feat of engineering, even though they are over 40 years old, they are still working and collecting important scientific data.

Recently, researchers checking over data from Voyager 1 came across a deep, continuous hum. This monotone drone is present even in the seemingly deep silence of the massive expanse of empty space between star systems. The researchers, from Cornell University, determined that the hum was due to the presence of interstellar gas — small amounts of hydrogen and helium present between star systems that form the building blocks of new stars.

“It’s very faint and monotone, because it is in a narrow frequency bandwidth,” researcher Stella Koch Ocker said in a statement. “We’re detecting the faint, persistent hum of interstellar gas.”

The hum was picked up using Voyager’s Plasma Wave System, which has been used in the past to detect changes in the interstellar gas caused by solar winds from the sun. But now it turns out these relatively dramatic eruptions happen against a background of the continuous hum.

“The interstellar medium is like a quiet or gentle rain,” said senior author James Cordes. “In the case of a solar outburst, it’s like detecting a lightning burst in a thunderstorm and then it’s back to a gentle rain.”

The fact that the researchers were able to detect the hum coming from the interstellar gas could suggest that the gas is more active than previously thought. By observing it more closely, researchers can learn about how it is affected by solar activity. This could be helpful for understanding space weather here in our solar system.

And it demonstrates that even instruments built quite long ago can still yield important data. “Scientifically, this research is quite a feat. It’s a testament to the amazing Voyager spacecraft,” Ocker said. “It’s the engineering gift to science that keeps on giving.”

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble observes a giant planet growing as it gobbles up dust and gas

This illustration of the newly forming exoplanet PDS 70b shows how material may be falling onto the giant world as it builds up mass. By employing Hubble’s ultraviolet light (UV) sensitivity, researchers got a unique look at radiation from extremely hot gas falling onto the planet, allowing them to directly measure the planet’s mass growth rate for the first time.

New Horizons is now 50 times as far from the sun as Earth

Artist's impression of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, en route to a January 2019 encounter with Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69.

This comet is a pristine visitor from the earliest days of the solar system

This image shows an artist’s impression of what the surface of the 2I/Borisov comet might look like.

There’s an asteroid the size of a small planet lurking in our solar system

SwRI scientists studied the composition of a small shard of a meteoroid to determine that it likely originated from a previously unknown parent asteroid. This false-color micrograph of the meteoroid sample shows the unexpected amphibole crystals identified in orange.

AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs rumored to offer 50% more graphics power

AMD Ryzen 5000G

Roku calls Google an ‘unchecked monopolist’ as ongoing YouTube TV spat rages on

Roku Streambar Pro

Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake desktops may have a new release date

intel 11900k vs amd 5900x featured

In three weeks, Google Photos will start charging you for uploads

Google Photos

PlayStation Remote Play app now supports DualSense controllers on iOS

dualsense

WhatsApp users need to take action to keep the app working

WhatsApp

NASA spacecraft begins long journey home with asteroid sample

This artist’s concept shows NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid’s surface.

Sony expects PS5 shortages to last into 2022

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Amazon says it blocked billions of counterfeit products in 2020

boston couple unwanted amazon deliveries package