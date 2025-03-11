Aventon launches Abound LR super-cargo smart e-bike

Table of Contents Table of Contents Abound LR features and capabilities What makes the Abound LR so smart?

Aventon announced the Abound LR e-bike, a longer alternative to the Abound SR and original Aventon Abound cargo e-bike lineup. During a pre-launch press briefing for the Abound LR in February, Aventon characterized the Abound SR as an all-purpose utility and cargo bike and the Abound LR as a cargo carrier for families and a possible replacement for a second car.

The new long-rack LR version shares the short-rack SR’s technical and ACU-based smart features and most physical details, except length and weight. The Abound LR is 8 pounds heavier and 7.1 inches longer than the SR. The two new Abound models are similar to the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, two other vehicles built for the same purpose; one’s just longer.

Recommended Videos

Abound LR features and capabilities

The 88-pound Abound LR is a bit much for pedaling without power assistance, except on flat, smooth surfaces, and only if you cherish every opportunity for exercise. I weigh 160 pounds, and in riding the Abound LR around Long Beach, California, the 80 Nm of torque moved it out briskly at traffic lights. The Abound LR is configured as a Class 2 e-bike, limiting the three levels of pedal assistance or throttle power to a maximum of 20 mph.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The powertrain consists of a 36V, 750-watt rear hub drive motor and rechargeable Lithium-ion 36V 20Ah battery that produces 708 Wh of electric power. Aventon rates the Abound LR range at a maximum 60 miles, although, as always, to go that far, you’ll likely need to use the lowest pedal assist level and keep the speed relatively low. Cargo weight, speed, road surface and incline, temperature, and more affect e-bike range.

Aventon helpfully equips the Abound LR with a torque sensor so the power assistance matches your pedaling force, not the speed. The Ride Tune feature in the Aventon app allows you to configure the pedal assist levels to suit your preferences. Both of those features make pedaling with power assistance more efficient and natural-feeling.

The 440-pound payload capacity includes a maximum of 143 pounds on the rear rack. With that much potential weight, it’s reassuring that the Abound LR has hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm front and 203mm rear disc rotors.

The LR is rated for riders 4 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 6 inches tall. That wide range is possible because you can adjust the handlebar height and angle, as well as the seat height. A standard seat suspension post and an adjustable front fork suspension help soften any impact from bumps and road surface irregularities.

A center stand mesh rear wheel guards make loading cargo or children easier and safer. The Abound LR’s standard equipment includes the rear rack, fenders, footboards, and a small frame storage bag that tucks in the frame behind the seat tube. The storage bag isn’t large enough to hold most helmets, but you could include rain gear, snacks, and tools.

What makes the Abound LR so smart?

The Aventon Abound LR is the company’s third e-bike with the ACU. The Aventon Control Unit uses GPS and 4G connectivity to enhance the e-bike’s security and convenience, including support for over-the-air (OTA) system upgrades and maintenance. The highlight benefits of the ACU, which is also integrated into Aventon’s Abound SR and Level.3 commuter e-bikes, are a keyless battery, startup passcode capability, GPS tracking, geofencing, an onboard alarm, and an electronic centerstand lock.



I wasn’t carrying cargo during our rides in Long Beach, but I look forward to conducting a full review of the Aventon Abound LR in the near future. The Abound LR is available now for $1,999 at Aventon dealers and on the company website.