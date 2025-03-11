 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors
  3. News

Aventon launches Abound LR super-cargo smart e-bike

By
Aventon Abound LR left rear three-quarter view facing Long Beach harbor.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

Aventon announced the Abound LR e-bike, a longer alternative to the Abound SR and original Aventon Abound cargo e-bike lineup. During a pre-launch press briefing for the Abound LR in February, Aventon characterized the Abound SR as an all-purpose utility and cargo bike and the Abound LR as a cargo carrier for families and a possible replacement for a second car.

The new long-rack LR version shares the short-rack SR’s technical and ACU-based smart features and most physical details, except length and weight. The Abound LR is 8 pounds heavier and 7.1 inches longer than the SR. The two new Abound models are similar to the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, two other vehicles built for the same purpose; one’s just longer.

Recommended Videos

Abound LR features and capabilities

Aventon Abound LR left profile in Long Beach harbor.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

The 88-pound Abound LR is a bit much for pedaling without power assistance, except on flat, smooth surfaces, and only if you cherish every opportunity for exercise. I weigh 160 pounds, and in riding the Abound LR around Long Beach, California, the 80 Nm of torque moved it out briskly at traffic lights. The Abound LR is configured as a Class 2 e-bike, limiting the three levels of pedal assistance or throttle power to a maximum of 20 mph.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The powertrain consists of a 36V, 750-watt rear hub drive motor and rechargeable Lithium-ion 36V 20Ah battery that produces 708 Wh of electric power. Aventon rates the Abound LR range at a maximum 60 miles, although, as always, to go that far, you’ll likely need to use the lowest pedal assist level and keep the speed relatively low. Cargo weight, speed, road surface and incline, temperature, and more affect e-bike range.

Aventon Abound LR at launch event right profile.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

Aventon helpfully equips the Abound LR with a torque sensor so the power assistance matches your pedaling force, not the speed. The Ride Tune feature in the Aventon app allows you to configure the pedal assist levels to suit your preferences. Both of those features make pedaling with power assistance more efficient and natural-feeling.

The 440-pound payload capacity includes a maximum of 143 pounds on the rear rack. With that much potential weight, it’s reassuring that the Abound LR has hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm front and 203mm rear disc rotors.

The LR is rated for riders 4 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 6 inches tall. That wide range is possible because you can adjust the handlebar height and angle, as well as the seat height. A standard seat suspension post and an adjustable front fork suspension help soften any impact from bumps and road surface irregularities.

A center stand mesh rear wheel guards make loading cargo or children easier and safer. The Abound LR’s standard equipment includes the rear rack, fenders, footboards, and a small frame storage bag that tucks in the frame behind the seat tube. The storage bag isn’t large enough to hold most helmets, but you could include rain gear, snacks, and tools.

What makes the Abound LR so smart?

Aventon Abound LR in Long Beach harbor rear view showing rear rack and footboards.
Buce Brown / Digital Trends

The Aventon Abound LR is the company’s third e-bike with the ACU. The Aventon Control Unit uses GPS and 4G connectivity to enhance the e-bike’s security and convenience, including support for over-the-air (OTA) system upgrades and maintenance. The highlight benefits of the ACU, which is also integrated into Aventon’s Abound SR and Level.3 commuter e-bikes, are a keyless battery, startup passcode capability, GPS tracking, geofencing, an onboard alarm, and an electronic centerstand lock.

Aventon Abound LR at launch event parked outside hotel waiting to start a press ride.
I wasn’t carrying cargo during our rides in Long Beach, but I look forward to conducting a full review of the Aventon Abound LR in the near future. The Abound LR is available now for $1,999 at Aventon dealers and on the company website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Contributing Editor
Bruce Brown Contributing Editor   As a Contributing Editor to the Auto teams at Digital Trends and TheManual.com, Bruce…
I was wrong. E-bikes are so practical, they’re a transit cheat code
An Aventon Level 2 ebike sits outside a grocery store.

Confession: Despite loving both bikes and gadgets, e-bikes never excited me. Compared to my bicycle, e-bikes seemed unfair. Compared to my motorcycle, they seemed slow. Compared to my car, they seemed impractical.

But with $1,500 federal e-bike rebates potentially on the horizon at part of E-Bike Act, I decided it was past time to reconsider. Not just because 30% off would make them way more accessible, but because the entire idea that e-bikes could be worthy of a rebate changed the way I looked at them: less as toys, more as transit. Had I written off an entire way of getting around because I was looking at it the wrong way?

Read more
Serial 1 shows why you’d spend $5,000 on an e-bike — and not feel shortchanged
Serial 1 Mosh e-bike

We've all seen people riding e-bikes. And there's even a good chance you've taken one for a spin, if you live in a city with a bikeshare program. Up until last week, that was my only exposure to e-bikes. I hadn't ever been on a serious e-bike, nor had I really considered buying one or understood just how much they cost. Think used car money.

I had an opportunity to spend a morning riding two new e-bike models from Serial 1, a company backed by — and filled with talent from — Harley-Davidson. Now, I totally understand why someone would pay upwards of $5,000 for a bicycle.

Read more
Harley-Davidson rides into the e-bike segment with Serial 1 subbrand
Serial 1 e-bike

 

Harley-Davidson signaled its intention to electrify its range when it introduced the Livewire, its first battery-powered motorcycle. Additional electric models are in the pipeline, and some of them will be at least partially powered by your legs. It formed a subbrand named Serial 1 to reach new buyers by entering the electric bicycle segment.

Read more