GoPro is expanding its product range to outdoor gear with the launch this week of a range of branded items that includes bags, apparel, and accessories.

Having made its name with action cameras, the California-based company is now hoping to generate some extra income with sales of branded gear aimed at outdoor types.

Bags, backpacks, and cases for protecting your GoPro kit start at $20, clothing starts at $25, and other items such as sunglasses and water bottles start at $30.

Meet the new Lifestyle Gear—a line of bags, backpacks, cases, apparel, + accessories that deliver on our signature design of legendary durability + versatility Product Spotlight: Stash Rolltop. This weather-resistant bag is available worldwide today at https://t.co/EvdDrPC7d4 pic.twitter.com/XuOSd8Vrnc — GoPro (@GoPro) July 28, 2020

“GoPro has been focused on helping people pursue active lifestyles since day one, and our expansion into categories like bags, apparel, and ultra-functional accessories stay true to that,” GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said in a release. “We’re excited to bring GoPro design and versatility to a broad range of lifestyle products and offer them at very attractive prices.”

Its bags, which range from everyday carriers to duffels for longer getaways, are available now, while the clothing and other accessories will be available for purchase from August 19. GoPro Plus subscribers can get 30% off all of its new products, which can be ordered via its website.

GoPro has been struggling with sales in recent years, with further pressure placed on its bottom line by the coronavirus pandemic. For the quarter ending March 31, 2020, the company generated revenue of $119.4 million, marking a 50.8% drop from the same quarter last year. In April, GoPro announced it would cut 200 jobs as part of restructuring efforts that will also include a reduction of office space and marketing spend.

The company currently sells four action cameras, with the latest one, the Hero8 Black, rating highly in Digital Trends’ in-depth review, which described it as “a solid step forward from the Hero7 Black thanks to the redesigned camera body and improvements to key features.”

Editors' Recommendations