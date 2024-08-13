This GoTrax e-bike has a top speed of 20 MPH, and it’s $150 off today

E-bikes are some of the coolest low-cost commuter vehicles from getting to point A to point B. Designed for a comfortable and fuel-efficient ride, brands like GoTrax have been releasing exceptional two-wheelers for years on end, and the fanfare is warranted. As such, we came across an awesome promo while looking through Best Buy deals that we just have to dish about:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the GoTrax Z4 Lite Folding eBike for $650. At full price, this model goes for $800.

Why you should buy the GoTrax e-bike

Available in black and white finishes, the GoTrax Z4 Lite is the kind of e-bike that both first-time riders and seasoned vets will be glad to sit behind. Designed with a triple-point foldable frame for quick and easy storage, the collapsed Z4 Lite is small enough to be stored in a garage, on a patio, in a closet, or the corner of a room. Once you’re ready to hit the pavement, just unfold and fire it up!

This Class 2 electric bike delivers a max motor power of 350W, a max speed of 20 miles per hour, and a max operating range of 25 miles. The throttle can also be used for up to 40 miles when the bike is fully charged. And whether you’re the tallest rider in the world or the shortest, the height-adjustable handle bar and seat guarantees a comfortable riding position regardless of height.

The Z4 Lite also comes with tough 20 x 2.6-inch tires and a fast-acting dual brake system. Other noteworthy features include an interactive digital touchscreen that lets you control and monitor pedal assist, the headlight, and battery life. E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular across the globe, and GoTrax has a solid reputation for producing bikes that just about anyone can ride!

That being said, we’re not sure how long this Best Buy sale is going to last. So why not save $150 today and purchase the GoTrax Z4 Lite Folding eBike. We also have a big list of Rad Power Bike deals, and another list of NordicTrack deals for those searching for a stationary bike or treadmill.