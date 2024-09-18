With Amazon having just announced the return of its Prime Big Deal Days event in October, the retailer has also launched some great sales right now. One such awesome discount is on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. It normally costs $20 but right now, it’s down to $13 so you’re saving $7 or 33% off the regular price. If you regularly hike and explore, you seriously need this in your collection. Here’s a look at why but bear in mind that the deal will end soon.

Why you should buy the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

If you travel off the beaten path regularly, you need one of the best water purifiers. After all, we all need water to live and water you come across on your outdoor adventures is almost always contaminated. Whether you’re thinking to protect your weekly hikes or a much bigger trip, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter will help.

It’s aimed at anyone who wants an easy-to-pack filter that they can use like a straw to sip from a lake or stream. There’s basically no effort involved here. Just dip and sip. The straw has a filter built inside it which can filter bacteria and protozoans but isn’t capable of weeding out viruses. It can filter 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of water over its lifetime. It can remove all your least favorite waterborne parasites like E.Coli and Salmonella, along with waterborne parasites like Giardia And Cryptosporidium, so you’re in safe hands there. It even removes microplastics.

It takes a few minutes of sucking to get a good flow but once working, you get a mouthful of water with each suck. Occasionally, the LifeStraw can get clogged up so keep an eye on any sediment involved as well as take the time to backwash after each use. However, that’s pretty much all that’s required in terms of maintenance. For the most part, the LifeStraw simply just works while staying very inexpensive. It’s as essential for you as it is one of the best hiking apps.

The LifeStraw usually costs $20 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for just $13 so you save 33% or $7 off the regular price. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below and you can soon enjoy safer water on your travels.