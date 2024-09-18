 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Everyone should have a LifeStraw in their emergency kit — only $13 today

By
The LifeStraw on a whiter background.
LifeStraw

With Amazon having just announced the return of its Prime Big Deal Days event in October, the retailer has also launched some great sales right now. One such awesome discount is on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. It normally costs $20 but right now, it’s down to $13 so you’re saving $7 or 33% off the regular price. If you regularly hike and explore, you seriously need this in your collection. Here’s a look at why but bear in mind that the deal will end soon.

Why you should buy the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

If you travel off the beaten path regularly, you need one of the best water purifiers. After all, we all need water to live and water you come across on your outdoor adventures is almost always contaminated. Whether you’re thinking to protect your weekly hikes or a much bigger trip, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter will help.

It’s aimed at anyone who wants an easy-to-pack filter that they can use like a straw to sip from a lake or stream. There’s basically no effort involved here. Just dip and sip. The straw has a filter built inside it which can filter bacteria and protozoans but isn’t capable of weeding out viruses. It can filter 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of water over its lifetime. It can remove all your least favorite waterborne parasites like E.Coli and Salmonella, along with waterborne parasites like Giardia And Cryptosporidium, so you’re in safe hands there. It even removes microplastics.

It takes a few minutes of sucking to get a good flow but once working, you get a mouthful of water with each suck. Occasionally, the LifeStraw can get clogged up so keep an eye on any sediment involved as well as take the time to backwash after each use. However, that’s pretty much all that’s required in terms of maintenance. For the most part, the LifeStraw simply just works while staying very inexpensive. It’s as essential for you as it is one of the best hiking apps.

The LifeStraw usually costs $20 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for just $13 so you save 33% or $7 off the regular price. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below and you can soon enjoy safer water on your travels.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Get ready for summer with this Traeger pellet smoker deal
A full meal cooks on a Traeger Pro 780 grill.

Families who are looking for grill deals to use during the summer season should check out Best Buy's offer for the Traeger Grills Pro 780. This wood pellet grill and smoker, which usually costs $1,000, is down to only $800 following a $200 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, but with the grill's very high average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 stars, we think stocks may run out quickly. If you don't want to miss out, you're going to have to complete the purchase for it right away.

Why you should buy the Traeger Grills Pro 780
The Traeger Grills Pro 780 is in our list of the best outdoor grills as the best smart grill with its WiFIRE technology that enables a variety of helpful features. Once connected to your home's Wi-Fi network, you'll be able to use the Traeger app to turn the grill on or off, monitor its cooking temperatures, and set cooking schedules. You'll also be able to use Amazon's Alexa to control the Traeger Grills Pro 780 using voice commands.

Read more
Best Buy is having a Traeger grill sale right now
The Traeger Grills Ironwood wood pellet grill on a white background.

Summer is the perfect time for grilling, which means there will be a lot of interest in grill deals with the season's arrival. There's no shortage of options out there, but here are a couple of bargains from Best Buy that you should definitely check out -- the Traeger Grills Ironwood for $1,600 following a $200 discount on its original price of $1,800, and the Traeger Grills Ironwood XL for $1,800 following a $200 discount on its original price of $2,000. These wood pellet grills are excellent for family gatherings, game days, outdoor parties, and any similar occasion, but if you want to pocket the savings for either model, you shouldn't be wasting time. There's a chance that their prices go back to normal as soon as tomorrow, you should proceed with the transaction for the grill that you want right now.
Traeger Grills Ironwood -- $1,600, was $1,800

Traeger Grills Ironwood XL -- $1,800, was $2,000

Read more
The best e-bike accessories make your ride safer, smoother, and more fun
A male rider crouched down riding an Ariel eBikes Kepler fat tire e-bike on hard-packed beach sand.

So you've decided which e-bike is right for you and started your journey into cycling, but you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of the accessories and tools available. From repair kits and bike pumps to keep your bike in good working order to helmets and locks for safety, there's plenty to consider. Luckily, we're here to help narrow things down for you. Here are our picks for the best e-bike accessories you can buy right now.

Read more