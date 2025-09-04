 Skip to main content
Apple could launch its own rival to ChatGPT and Perplexity next year

In less than a year, Siri might evolve into an AI-powered, web-tethered answering engine.

Pulling up Siri on lock screen of iPhone.
Apple is reportedly working on its own AI-powered knowledge engine that will be integrated within Siri. The idea is to let Siri handle queries where it must tap into the internet and act more like a web search tool.

“The company is working on a new system — dubbed internally as World Knowledge Answers — that will be integrated into the Siri voice assistant,” reports Bloomberg

Using Perplexity Assistant on an iPhone.
At the moment, if you ask Siri a question that is complex or requires deep research on the internet, the query is offloaded to ChatGPT. This integration with ChatGPT landed with the arrival of Apple Intelligence last year.

The upcoming tool, which some executives are referring to as an “answer engine,” might eventually get integrated within Safari and Spotlight, as well. Apple is reportedly planning to release this AI-powered web search tool next year.

So far, Apple has remained a laggard in the AI race, while companies like Microsoft and Gemini have leveled up their digital assistants with Copilot and Gemini, respectively. The advent of competitors such as ChatGPT and Perplexity has further complicated the situation for Siri. 

ChatGPT logo on a phone
But it seems Apple finally has a solution in development. “The idea is to make Siri and Apple’s operating systems a place where users can look up information from across the internet — in a similar fashion to ChatGPT, AI Overviews in Google Search, and a crop of new apps,” adds the Bloomberg report.

The AI-powered web search tool will also be able to process text and visual input, and offer a knowledge summarization tool similar to Google AI Overviews. Additionally, Apple is also working on what many are calling an “AI brain transplant” for Siri, or LLM Siri, for a 2026 release.

