Apple has finally done it, there’s now a $2,000 iPhone

But the iPhone 17 prices are actually good news

Rear of the orange iPhone 17 Pro
Apple

What’s happened? Apple has introduced us to its new iPhone 17 series, and while the slimline iPhone Air nabbed the limelight, a goliath is waiting in the wings with a sizable price tag. There’s a new most expensive iPhone ever, and it costs $1,999. Yet, the pricing of the iPhone 17 series is actually great news for consumers.

  • The exact model is the iPhone 17 Pro Max with 2TB of of storage, which retails for $1,999.
  • This is the first time Apple has offered 2TB of storage in a phone, hence the high asking price.
  • That’s the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (although only the 256GB model).
  • The previous most expensive iPhone was the 16 Pro Max with 1TB of storage, which cost $1,599
  • Apple has kept prices of the other storage variants the same as the iPhone 16 series.

So what do I get for my $2k? Well, thankfully Apple has made sure its new iPhone 17 Pro handsets come well-equipped features.

  • There’s 2TB of storage for start, which for many users will be way too much space.
  • Apple has a new chipset, the A19 Pro, for the 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air.
  • The 17 Pro Max comes with a sizable 6.9-inch OLED display, which will please mobile gamers.
  • There’s a triple 48MP camera setup on the rear, offering an 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom.
  • The selfie snapper has been upgraded too, with a 18MP “Center Stage” camera.
  • And finally, Apple says the iPhone 17 Pro Max has the best battery life of any iPhone, ever.
How is this great news for consumers? Apple hasn’t raised prices for the rest of the iPhone 17 series, keeping them the same as in 2024.

  • In fact, the entry-level iPhone 17 is even better value than the iPhone 16 it replaces.
  • Both phones started at $799 at launch, but the iPhone 17 has double of the storage (256GB) of the 16 (128GB).

Okay, so what’s next? If the new iPhone 17 series has tickled your fancy, pre-orders open for all three handsets, plus the iPhone Air, on September 12.

  • All four new iPhones will then be available in stores, and begin arrive with customers on September 19.
iPhone 17 at apple
iPhone Air at Apple
iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max at Apple
