 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

iPhone Air fares well against bending, but you still don’t want to sit on it

It's stronger than it looks, but don't put it to a DIY test.

By
iPhone Air design and colors
Apple

The iPhone Air is Apple’s slimmest smartphone to date, and the company even claims that it’s “more durable than any previous iPhone.” Now, the company has shared a bend test video with media outlets that shows it can survive stress and even recover. 

What’s the big picture? 

Apple used a grade 5 titanium frame on the iPhone Air, and further fortified it using Ceramic Shield that offered four-fold drop resistance. But with a waistline of just 5.5 millimeters, it’s obvious to doubt Apple’s claims. It seems the phone is indeed pretty strong. 

Recommended Videos

Behind closed doors, Apple gave a demonstration of the iPhone Air’s strength on a rig that tested how well it fares. The phone reportedly withstood 130 pounds of vertical weight without breaking or permanent bending of the chassis. 

“Then they put the phone on a table, and it returned to being perfectly flat in a few seconds, and it still worked,” reports MobileSyrup. According to 9to5Mac, exerting 130 pounds of vertical force “resulted in no damage to the phone at all.” 

Why must you be cautious? 

It’s fantastic to see that the iPhone Air, despite being slimmer than the iPhone 6 series, will likely avoid another “bendgate” fiasco for Apple. However, these lab tests don’t really simulate real-life situations. Imagine an average adult male weighing over 130 pounds accidentally sits on it for a longer spell, or another heavier load is subjected to the device. 

Person holding iPhone Air.
Apple

Additionally, the repairs are not going to be cheap. AppleCare covers both “iPhone Screen-Only or Back Glass-Only Damage” and “iPhone Screen-Only and Back Glass-Only Damage.” But those will only be applicable in a specific situation. Here’s what the updated 2025 support document says:  

“The Covered Device must have no additional damage other than to the screen or back glass, including, but not limited to, a bent or dented enclosure, that would prevent Apple from replacing either the screen or back glass on the Covered Device.”

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I think the iPhone Air is setting us up for Apple smart glasses
iPhone Air is a sign that uber-powerful computer brains can be miniaturized. Just how much?
Person holding iPhone Air.

Apple is yet to launch a pair of smart glasses. And by smart glasses, I don't mean those snazzy pairs with a built-in holographic display, miniaturized projector unit, or even a display unit that can pull 3D tricks. I'm talking about your average pair of smart glasses that merely come with a built-in camera, speaker assembly, and touch inputs.

You know, the kind Meta has made in partnership with Ray-Ban and Oakley. Despite all the skepticism, they've proven to be hits. Big enough that Meta has a more advanced pair lined up for a late 2025 debut, followed by a more advanced version with silicon carbide lenses and micro LED projectors. That begs an obvious question:

Read more
What does the iPhone Air tell us about the Galaxy S26 Edge?
iPhone Air could serve as a template for a better Galaxy S26 Edge. But will Samsung commit the right way?
An official product render of the iPhone Air.

In a few days from now, the iPhone Air will be in the hands of Apple fans who are sold on the idea of an ultra-slim phone. And apparently, they also trust Apple with its claims of an all-day battery life, four lenses on a single camera, and stellar performance. 

There is plenty of skepticism, but the pattern is clear. The trend of slim phones is here to to stay, or so claim the pundits. The rest of the industry will follow suit, even though Apple won’t be the first to attempt a super-thin phone. 

Read more
You can still get the iPhone 17 Pro Max on release date, here’s where
iPhone 17 Pro colors

It's that time of year when millions of people spend thousands of dollars with Apple and its carrier partners to secure the latest iPhones. 

Announced last week, there are four new phones this year: the ultra-thin iPhone Air, the upgraded regular iPhone 17, the refined iPhone 17 Pro, and the powerhouse iPhone 17 Pro Max. 

Read more