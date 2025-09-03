 Skip to main content
Nothing Phone 3’s glyph screen gets more fun with new experiences

Use it for games, direction-finding, and even as a viewfinder.

By
The Glyph Matrix display on the Nothing Phone 3 in white
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

When Nothing announced the Phone 3 earlier this year, the most striking aspect of the device was the dot matrix-style round screen at the back. The company subsequently opened the underlying system and asked the community to develop their own experiences called Glyph Toys. Now, it’s adding some extra in-house flair to it.

What’s changing?

The UK-based company has begun the rollout of the Nothing OS V3.5-250829 update that adds new Glyph features, among a bunch of other changes and system fixes.

The new Glyph screen experiences developed by Nothing are called Compass and Feed The Fly. Nothing Phone 3 users can find them by following this path: Settings > Glyph Interface > Glyph Toys > Manage Glyph Toys.

We’re rolling out a new Nothing OS update for Phone (3).

It brings two new Glyph Toys, Compass and Feed the Fly. Glyph Mirror now works with photo and video and more. The update also includes fixes, improvements and the September security patch.

Just head to Settings > System >… pic.twitter.com/dZuGKLWpMA

— Nothing (@nothing) September 3, 2025

The Compass is a direction-finding tool, while Feed The Fly is a challenging game bound by a time limit to land at a high score.

The big picture

Nothing’s latest software update for its flagship phone also includes a new Glyph Mirror in the camera app. Essentially, when you are taking pictures, the secondary screen turns into a monochrome viewfinder for the person facing the rear camera.

Magic 8 ball on the Glyph Matrix on the Nothing Phone 3 in black
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

It works for video and photo capture, and can be enabled directly from within the pre-installed camera app. Over the past few weeks, the user community has already shared numerous cool Glyph projects.

In case you got the phone, you can find some of the cool community Glyph projects on the forum. In the meanwhile, you can check the rest of the changelog for the latest Nothing Phone 3 update here.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
