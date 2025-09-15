You can save $300 off the Nothing Phone 3, but only if you’re an early adopter

What’s happened? Challenger smartphone maker Nothing is offering owners of its Phone 1 and Phone 2 handsets a sizable $300 off its new flagship smartphone.

The Nothing Phone 3 is normally priced at $799 (for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), and $899 (for 16GB/512GB).

Nothing is rewarding customers who purchased its first ever handset, the Nothing Phone 1, or the Nothing Phone 2.

It means the Nothing Phone 3 price drops to $499 (12GB/256GB) and $599 (16GB/512GB) for eligible buyers.

You need to enter the IMEI of your Phone 1 or Phone 2 on the Nothing website to claim your $300 discount code.

Why this matters: We don’t often see discounts quite this sizable just a couple of months after the launch of a new flagship smartphone. For those who took the plunge on a new company and its devices, it’s a welcome reward for placing trust in the brand.

It’s especially useful for owners of the Nothing Phone 1, which has come to the end of Nothing’s promised three years of software updates.

That means the Phone 1 won’t get the company’s upcoming Nothing OS 4.0 (and Android 16) software update, or any further updates – making an upgrade all the more relevant.

What if I’ve already bought the Nothing Phone 3? If you’re someone who upgraded your older Nothing handset to the Nothing Phone 3 before this discount promotion, you haven’t been left completely out in the cold.

For customers who upgraded from the Phone 1 or Phone 2 to the Phone 3 before this promotion, Nothing will give you $300 of credit to use on the Nothing store.

While this is a positive move, store credit isn’t the same as having an additional $300 in your pocket.

Okay, what’s next? If you do opt to pick up the Phone 3, the good news is Nothing continues to bring new features to the handset, plus it’s committed to seven years of software updates – providing far greater longevity.