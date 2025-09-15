 Skip to main content
You can save $300 off the Nothing Phone 3, but only if you’re an early adopter

You'll need to own one of two older Nothing phones to qualify for the discount

By
The Nothing Phone 3 in white
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

What’s happened? Challenger smartphone maker Nothing is offering owners of its Phone 1 and Phone 2 handsets a sizable $300 off its new flagship smartphone.

  • The Nothing Phone 3 is normally priced at $799 (for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), and $899 (for 16GB/512GB).
  • Nothing is rewarding customers who purchased its first ever handset, the Nothing Phone 1, or the Nothing Phone 2.
  • It means the Nothing Phone 3 price drops to $499 (12GB/256GB) and $599 (16GB/512GB) for eligible buyers.
  • You need to enter the IMEI of your Phone 1 or Phone 2 on the Nothing website to claim your $300 discount code.

Why this matters: We don’t often see discounts quite this sizable just a couple of months after the launch of a new flagship smartphone. For those who took the plunge on a new company and its devices, it’s a welcome reward for placing trust in the brand.

  • It’s especially useful for owners of the Nothing Phone 1, which has come to the end of Nothing’s promised three years of software updates.
  • That means the Phone 1 won’t get the company’s upcoming Nothing OS 4.0 (and Android 16) software update, or any further updates – making an upgrade all the more relevant.
What if I’ve already bought the Nothing Phone 3? If you’re someone who upgraded your older Nothing handset to the Nothing Phone 3 before this discount promotion, you haven’t been left completely out in the cold.

  • For customers who upgraded from the Phone 1 or Phone 2 to the Phone 3 before this promotion, Nothing will give you $300 of credit to use on the Nothing store.
  • While this is a positive move, store credit isn’t the same as having an additional $300 in your pocket.

Okay, what’s next? If you do opt to pick up the Phone 3, the good news is Nothing continues to bring new features to the handset, plus it’s committed to seven years of software updates – providing far greater longevity.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Editors’ Recommendations

New Nothing phone arrives on April 28, but not the one you expect
The back of the CMF Phone 1.

Nothing has announced the launch of its next smartphone, but anyone expecting it to be the Nothing Phone 3 will have to be patient for a while longer, as its next phone falls under the CMF by Nothing brand. It’s the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and it’s coming at the end of April with a collection of new earbuds too.

On April 28, 2025 Nothing will announce the CMF Phone 2 Pro, its second smartphone, along with the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus. In case CMF by Nothing is new to you, it’s Nothing’s value-focused line, made to bring great design and fun hardware to more people. It can be all-too easy to ignore this type of brand when flashier devices catch our eye, but that would be a mistake with CMF by Nothing’s current range. For example, we really liked the CMF Phone 1 when we used it, along with Nothing’s excellent CMF Watch Pro 2 too.

Read more
Nothing might charge you for pressing the AI button on its future phones
The back of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, with the Glyph Lights active.

Nothing's latest smartphones, the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro, come a with the company's own AI-powered dashboard, called Essential Space. It is a place to organize your screenshots, images, voice notes, and reminders, and can be activated with a dedicated button called the Essential Key. While these features are free to use at the moment, Nothing might charge you a subscription to use these services in the future.

Nothing aims to evolve Essential Space into an AI-powered second brain solution for storing stuff that you may otherwise not be too motivated to remember. While it's in beta right now, the presence of a dedicated activation button indicates Nothing is serious about making it a central feature on the future phones.

Read more
Nothing wants your help to design a unique Nothing Phone 3a
Nothing Phone 3a in White HeroRear picture

Have you looked at the Nothing Phone 3a and thought, “I wish it looked different,” or that it came with a unique accessory? Nothing is giving you the chance to make your dreams for the phone a reality with the launch of its second Community Edition Project, where you get to design your ultimate Nothing Phone 3a.

We're Letting the Internet Design Our Next Phone

Read more