The iPhone 17 Pro can’t stop leaking, with days to go before launch

What’s happened? Fresh leaks have hit the web, focused on the most powerful variant of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, adding further fuel to reports that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will pack serious performance and super-sized cameras.

Recent images have surfaced supposedly showing what appears to be a vapor chamber cooling system for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The image was posted on X by iOS developer @LusiRoy8.

Meanwhile, reliable leaker Majin Bu has shared photos claiming to show a clear iPhone 17 Pro case, seemingly confirming the super-sized camera bump for the handset.

And then we got a video from another in-form tipster, Ice Universe, showing what appears to be the iPhone 17 Pro Max in a factory.

Why this matters: Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be beasts, with leaks pointing to advanced cooling and camera tech that could redefine Apple’s mobile performance.

Vapor chamber tech is typically found in high-end PCs, helping to dissipate heat during intensive tasks like 8K video recording or AI processing.

While some Android phones have been equipped with this tech, this would be the first time Apple has utilized it.

That means smoother gaming, better video editing, and pro-level photography without the heat hassle.

Okay, what’s next? Apple has a launch event scheduled for September 9, where we expect the iPhone 17 series to be announced.

As well as the super-sized 17 Pro Max, Apple’s being tipped to announce a new iPhone model.

It’s currently being called the iPhone 17 Air, and it’s set to be a super-slim device to challenge the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which arrived earlier this year.

Via TechRadar and MacRumors