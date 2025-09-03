 Skip to main content
The iPhone 17 Pro can’t stop leaking, with days to go before launch

Including a look at the 17 Pro Max vapor chamber, and the iPhone 17 Pro in a factory

By
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What’s happened? Fresh leaks have hit the web, focused on the most powerful variant of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, adding further fuel to reports that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will pack serious performance and super-sized cameras.

  • Recent images have surfaced supposedly showing what appears to be a vapor chamber cooling system for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
  • The image was posted on X by iOS developer @LusiRoy8.
  • Meanwhile, reliable leaker Majin Bu has shared photos claiming to show a clear iPhone 17 Pro case, seemingly confirming the super-sized camera bump for the handset.
  • And then we got a video from another in-form tipster, Ice Universe, showing what appears to be the iPhone 17 Pro Max in a factory.

Why this matters: Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be beasts, with leaks pointing to advanced cooling and camera tech that could redefine Apple’s mobile performance.

  • Vapor chamber tech is typically found in high-end PCs, helping to dissipate heat during intensive tasks like 8K video recording or AI processing.
  • While some Android phones have been equipped with this tech, this would be the first time Apple has utilized it.
  • That means smoother gaming, better video editing, and pro-level photography without the heat hassle.
Okay, what’s next? Apple has a launch event scheduled for September 9, where we expect the iPhone 17 series to be announced.

  • As well as the super-sized 17 Pro Max, Apple’s being tipped to announce a new iPhone model.
  • It’s currently being called the iPhone 17 Air, and it’s set to be a super-slim device to challenge the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which arrived earlier this year.

Via TechRadar and MacRumors

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Editors’ Recommendations

The iPhone ringtone gets upgraded in iOS 26, and one tone is incredible
Messages app on iPhone running iOS 26.

Close your eyes and try to imagine the iPhone ringtone, and chances are, you'll be able to, or at least you'll recognize it once you hear it. The current iPhone ringtone — Reflection — was launched alongside the iPhone X in 2017, but in the latest iOS 26 beta (the sixth one), Reflection is about to get a major upgrade.

The new beta — which dropped earlier this week — features six different tones for Reflection, each reflecting (pun intended) a different variation on the same tune. Rather than one ringtone, there are six distinct remixes of Reflection and one of them is phenomenal. So much so, I can't wait for iOS 26 to launch in the Fall so we can hear this in the wild.

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro starting price could increase by $50, but it’s actually a discount
A higher starting price, but double the storage means a price hike would be easier to swallow
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

What's happened? A fresh iPhone 17 leak suggests Apple is lining up a price increase for iPhone 17 Pro over last year's iPhone 16 Pro.

According to the post [translated] from tipster Setsuna Digital, the starting iPhone 17 Pro price will increase by $50.

Read more
The iPhone 17 Air could be as powerful as the 17 Pro, but with a catch
iPhone 17 Air dummy hands on

We're less than a month away from Apple's rumored iPhone 17 launch on September 9, and we're learning more about all four upcoming phones every day.

Previous rumors have confirmed that Apple is expected to launch four phones, similar to the last few years, but with a key difference: there won't be a Plus model. Instead, it'll be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, Apple's forthcoming ultra-thin competitor to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Read more