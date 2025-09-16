 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Think the iPhone 17 Pro’s ‘plateau’ is boring? Here’s a phone that does it better

Who knew, the hump can get a shiny purpose, too?

By
Official render of Xiaomi 17 Pro.
Xiaomi

The massive camera hump on the iPhone 17 Pro has proved to be a divisive design choice, but if you look at the Android ecosystem, a few brands have already attempted that look years ago. Xiaomi is among those names, and it seems the Chinese electronics giant is going back to its roots with a brilliant twist.

What on Earth is this?

Meet the new Xiaomi 17 Pro Series.

Years after the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi reintroduced a secondary screen on the rear side.

This time, it is a huge display that fills almost the entire camera housing.

Kudos to Xiaomi for making high-end slab phones fun again. pic.twitter.com/pXiTUrLW0n

— Alvin (@sondesix) September 16, 2025

The brand has shared official product renders and a teaser video of its upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The silhouette of the phone looks starkly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, which won’t be surprising as Xiaomi has often courted flak for aping Apple.

Recommended Videos

But the real magic happens when the whole camera hump lights up, and you realize that the entire plateau is actually a display. It hosts two floating-style camera lenses, similar to the approach you see on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola’s latest foldable phones.

Xiaomi 17 Proシリーズの公式プロモーションビデオ来た！！！

Xiaomi公式Weiboアカウントより pic.twitter.com/OULARa8PHw

— やずX@スマホで写真撮りまくるブロガー (@F10Dfjtu) September 16, 2025

Apparently, Xiaomi is pushing this secondary as more of an aesthetic novelty this time around. There are smartwatch-inspired watch faces in a variety of designs, and I won’t be surprised if this secondary display also acts as a camera viewfinder.

Wait, this isn’t the first such stunt for Xiaomi?

Back in 2022, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra landed with a massive camera hump, just like the iPhone 17 Pro, hosting three camera lenses, including a periscope-style 120x zoom sensor. The standout element, however, was a tiny 1.1-inch OLED display at the back.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with black ceramic back and secondary display alongside the camera bump.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Here’s the fun part. Despite that tiny screen size, the community figured out a technique to mirror the front screen’s full Android UI on the tiny rear display. It was a pretty cool concept, but the company never went back to the secondary rear display concept again.

In 2025, the Xiaomi 17 Pro revives the idea, and with a lot more pizzazz. The phone’s going to be an all-out flagship, with top-tier camera hardware, a large battery, and Qualcomm’s flagship chip. It will be launched later this month, but don’t hold your breath for its arrival in the US market.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

What does the iPhone Air tell us about the Galaxy S26 Edge?
iPhone Air could serve as a template for a better Galaxy S26 Edge. But will Samsung commit the right way?
An official product render of the iPhone Air.

In a few days from now, the iPhone Air will be in the hands of Apple fans who are sold on the idea of an ultra-slim phone. And apparently, they also trust Apple with its claims of an all-day battery life, four lenses on a single camera, and stellar performance. 

There is plenty of skepticism, but the pattern is clear. The trend of slim phones is here to to stay, or so claim the pundits. The rest of the industry will follow suit, even though Apple won’t be the first to attempt a super-thin phone. 

Read more
You can still get the iPhone 17 Pro Max on release date, here’s where
iPhone 17 Pro colors

It's that time of year when millions of people spend thousands of dollars with Apple and its carrier partners to secure the latest iPhones. 

Announced last week, there are four new phones this year: the ultra-thin iPhone Air, the upgraded regular iPhone 17, the refined iPhone 17 Pro, and the powerhouse iPhone 17 Pro Max. 

Read more
These are the best iPhone 17 and iPhone Air deals: save on every new iPhone
iPhone 17 iPhone Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max pre-order date

It’s that time of year: it’s the annual iPhone pre-order day! Apple unveiled four new phones, three with iPhone 17 branding, and the all-new ultra-thin iPhone Air. 

All four phones come with a minimum of 256GB of storage, and prices have remained mostly static compared to the iPhone 16 series. The exception is the iPhone 17 Pro, although even here, the price is the same as the 256GB storage option for the iPhone 16 Pro, so there’s no notable price hike at all.

Read more