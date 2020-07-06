  1. Photography

Check out Crew Dragon astronauts’ stunning Earth photos captured from ISS

By

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley arrived at the International Space Station with Bob Behnken aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft at the end of May 2020. The mission marked the first astronaut use of the Crew Dragon, and the first crewed launch from U.S. soil since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

As well as working on various scientific experiments, Hurley has also been taking photos of some of the incredible sights viewable from the space station as it orbits Earth about 250 miles up, and posting them on his Twitter account for everyone to enjoy. We’ve picked out some of the best so far:

Doug Hurley: “I never get tired of this view from the Cupola as our orbit transitions into night.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“Cloud art in the South Pacific.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“The Bahamas, absolutely one of the most beautiful sights on Earth from space.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“Sandstorms in Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“We flew over this Saharan dust plume today in the west central Atlantic. Amazing how large an area it covers!” Doug Hurley/NASA
“Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks; Shoshone, Caribou-Targhee, and Bridger-Teton National Forests, as well as the Wind River Mountains, all in one picture.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“After a long haul flying northeast over the Pacific, even at orbital speeds, the first sight of land is the Baja Peninsula.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“Was hoping for clear weather as we flew over England, France, and Belgium but the cloud pattern was almost as good.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“I stayed up late last night to spend some time looking out the window. It was a beautiful day to see the Great Lakes and my childhood home in upstate New York.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“Earth Art, southwest Libya.” Doug Hurley/NASA
“The Los Angeles Basin, where@SpaceXheadquarters is located and where Dragon #Endeavour was built. The marine layer receded just enough to see Santa Catalina and San Clemente Islands.” Doug Hurley/NASA

Editors' Recommendations

Amateur astronomer discovers a brand new spot on Jupiter

This image from NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures several storms in Jupiter’s southern hemisphere

Watch NASA test its Artemis moon rocket to destruction

watch nasa test its artemis moon rocket to destruction sls

NASA’s next ISS spacewalk is happening Wednesday. Here’s how to watch

A NASA spacewalk

Spacewalk astronaut snaps Crew Dragon photo as possible return date named

check out this crew dragon photo snapped during a spacewalk docked at iss

Home printer buying guide: How to choose a printer that best fits your needs

These are the best cheap camera deals for July 2020

nikon d850 review 15

Vivo shakes things up with new gimbal-equipped X50 Pro camera phone

The best monitors for photo editing

When copyrights make finding video soundtracks hard, this A.I. musician can help

The best selfie apps for iOS and Android

How to remove location data from your iPhone photos in iOS 13

how to remove location data from iphone photos in ios 13 ios13 feature image

Nik Collection 3’s impressive new lens correction beats Adobe, but is it enough?

nik collection 3 announcement and impressions silver efex pro

How Fujifilm instant cameras are helping patients and nurses to connect

fujifilm instant cameras help patients and nurses to connect

The best vlogging cameras for 2020

Apple explores how to create a group selfie when no one’s nearby